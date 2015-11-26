FOREX-Euro slips as bets on deeper negative rates in ECB grow

* Dollar benefits as fresh ECB easing prospects hit euro
* Euro zone short term rates drop sharply
* Trading subdued with U.S. markets shut for Thanksgiving
(Updates prices, adds euro zone rates.)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 26 The euro hovered near seven-month
lows against the dollar and lost ground against the yen on
Thursday as investors bet against it, expecting the European
Central Bank to ease monetary policy again next week.
In the United States, investors squared positions on
Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday. Few are likely to be
active on Friday, keeping volumes low and ranges tight going
into the weekend.
Nevertheless, the gap between yields on two-year U.S.
and German government debt reached its
widest since November 2006, reflecting the diverging monetary
policy outlooks of the Federal Reserve and the ECB and making
the dollar more attractive to investors.
Overnight bank-to-bank Eonia lending rates dated for the
ECB's Dec. 3 meeting fell below minus 0.28 percent, reflecting
expectations the bank could cut the deposit rate as low as minus
0.35 percent, from the current minus 0.20 percent.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.0615, having
skidded on Wednesday to $1.0565, its lowest since
mid-April, before recovering. Against the yen, it was trading
0.1 percent lower at 130.15 yen, not far from a seven-month low
of 129.77 hit on Wednesday.
The euro's slide picked up pace after ECB officials told
Reuters they were considering options such as whether to stagger
charges on banks hoarding cash or to buy more debt.
The central bank meets next week and most in the market
expect it to increase its asset purchase programme and lower its
deposit rate, the rate at which banks park excess funds with
it.
"The market's hope for a deeper deposit rate cut have got a
lift after the Reuters report. It is very difficult to buy the
euro ahead of the ECB meeting next week. So downside risks for
the euro falling below $1.05 are rising," said Yujiro Goto,
currency analyst at Nomura.
The dollar was also being bolstered by expectations of a
rate increase in December. Investors are pricing in more than a
70 percent chance rates will rise for the first time in almost a
decade.
The dollar index was higher at 99.831 after reaching
an 8 1/2-month high of 100.170, after strong U.S. manufacturing
output and business investment plan numbers on Wednesday
reinforced the case for a rate increase.
"Short euro/long dollar bets are one of the most direct ways
to position for monetary policy divergence," Goldman Sachs said
in a note. "Our 12-month forecast for euro remains $0.95, but we
think the odds are that this level is reached sooner given the
potential for the ECB to ease aggressively in December."
(Editing by Larry King)