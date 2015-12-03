FOREX-Euro jumps above $1.07 after ECB rate cut underwhelms

* Euro jumps more than 1 percent after ECB cuts rate just 10 bps

* Market awaits Draghi news conference at 1330 GMT

* Expansion of asset purchase programme still in question

By Patrick Graham

LONDON, Dec 3 The euro jumped more than 1 percent against the dollar on Thursday, rebounding from a 7-1/2-month low, after the European Central Bank cut its interest rate on deposits by just 10 basis points, disappointing some expectations of a sharper move.

In a volatile few minutes around the decision, the euro rose sharply on a report by the Financial Times, later corrected, that the bank had not moved interest rates at all.

After the decision to cut was announced, it surged to as high as $1.0742, its highest in a week.

"They cut on the low end of expectations, so there's some euro short-covering and probably some euro buying from neutrals," said Stephen Gallo, currency strategist at Canadian bank BMO in London.

He said he expected the bank might also go easy in expanding its quantitative easing programme at ECB President Mario Draghi's news conference starting at 1330 GMT.

"Now that they've cut less than expected, I think they'll shy away from an aggressive sovereign QE add," he said. "Maybe they want to lay off the euro a little bit - that's my initial reaction."

The divergence in monetary policy between the euro and dollar was highlighted anew on Wednesday, when U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen hinted at a rate hike later this month, saying she was "looking forward" to lift-off.

Yellen's hawkish comments sent the greenback soaring to a 12-1/2-year high against a basket of six major peers, while the single currency slipped to $1.0550, its lowest level since mid-April.

Morgan Stanley's European head of G10 FX strategy in London, Ian Stannard, said earlier on Thursday that it would be tricky for Draghi to drive the single currency down straight away. It has already fallen over 7 percent since the ECB's last meeting.

"We've seen time and time again that Draghi has been able to surprise the market, and if he's able to do that today then yes, I think the euro can continue to go lower," Stannard said. "But if he's unable to do that, because expectations have just moved so far, there is the potential for a short-term rebound."

Data released on Wednesday showing U.S. private employers added a larger-than-expected 217,000 jobs in November bode well for Friday's non-farm payrolls data, easing concerns sparked by a soft U.S. manufacturing data on Tuesday, and further boosting the dollar.

Against the yen, the greenback was flat at 123.21. (Writing by Patrick Graham; editing by Anirban Nag)