FOREX-Swiss franc hits 1-week high vs euro as SNB keeps rates on hold

* SNB keeps rates unchanged, pushes Swiss franc higher
* Australian dollar jumps on bullish jobs data surprise
* Kiwi dollar rises after RBNZ says rate cut may be last
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Dec 10 The Swiss franc rose against the
euro on Thursday after Switzerland's central bank kept interest
rates on hold at record lows, defying some expectations that it
might act to weaken an overvalued currency.
The Swiss National Bank kept its target range for
three-month Libor at between -1.25 and -0.25 percent as
expected, but it said it would remain active in the currency
market if necessary.
The euro fell to 1.08 francs, its lowest in a
week, from around 1.0830 francs before the policy announcement.
Before the European Central Bank met last week, most
economists polled by Reuters had forecast the SNB would leave
rates unchanged. But a third of them, wary that more easing by
the ECB would boost the franc, expected the SNB to cut rates.
The ECB loosened policy in steps that nevertheless fell well
short of market expectations, pushing the euro broadly higher
and taking pressure off the SNB to act and weaken the franc.
"The SNB had the opportunity to ease policy like the ECB and
maintain interest rate differentials and discourage inflows. But
they chose not to. So we are seeing the euro weaken against the
franc," said Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING.
"Over a period of time we expect the euro to ease to 1.05
francs, but there is a lot of hard work and you never know where
the SNB will come and intervene."
The SNB stressed its willingness to intervene to weaken what
it calls a "significantly overvalued" franc.
Currency reserves have ballooned to nearly 563 billion
francs, a record high. Credit Suisse economists in November
estimated the SNB was buying foreign currency worth around
400-500 million Swiss francs ($900 million) per week.
The euro pulled back from a one-month high against
the dollar to trade 0.5 percent lower at $1.0975. The common
currency scaled a one-month peak of $1.1044 on Wednesday,
extending last week's short-covering rally after the ECB fell
short of delivering the aggressive easing many had anticipated.
Meanwhile, the Australian dollar reached a high of $0.7333
, pulling away from the previous day's two-week low of
$0.7169. It last stood at $0.7295, up 0.9 percent, helped by a
robust jobs report.
Another notable mover was the New Zealand currency, which
rallied after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut interest rates
but said further easing should not be needed.
The kiwi dollar climbed to a high of $0.6782, more
than two full U.S. cents above the previous day's low of
$0.6562. It was last up 0.3 percent at $0.6737.
"The kiwi must not appreciate any further as the RBNZ will
otherwise take action again," said Antje Praefcke, currency
strategist at Commerzbank. "I would not oppose the RBNZ there
and in my view levels above $0.68 are clearly selling levels."
