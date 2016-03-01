FOREX-Yen eases from 3-yr high vs euro as stock markets rise

* Yen drops broadly, eases from two-year highs vs euro
* Euro below $1.09 on expected steps from ECB next week
* RBA stands pat as expected, Aussie rises 0.5 percent
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 1 The yen slipped from a
three-year high against the euro on Tuesday as risk trades were
boosted by stabilising stock markets.
Asian stock markets, including that of China ended higher,
while European shares rose in early trades, all of which dimmed
appetite for the safe-haven yen.
The Chinese yuan also edged higher, after the central bank
fixed a higher mid-point for the onshore currency, a move that
helped to calm nerves in the foreign exchange market and
bolstered overall risk sentiment.
This, despite China suffering a seventh straight month of
decline in manufacturing.
The dollar was up 0.5 percent against the yen at 113.13
while the euro was also higher at 122.92,
recovering from a low of 122.085 struck earlier in the Asian
session, its lowest level since April 2013.
"The disappointing data from China is keeping alive hopes of
more stimulus and that is helping overall risk sentiment and
putting the yen under pressure," said Yujiro Goto, currency
strategist at Nomura, London.
On Monday, the People's Bank of China announced a cut in the
amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves - the reserve
ratio requirement - by 50 basis points. It frees up an estimated
$100 billion in cash for fresh lending and some analysts now
expect fiscal stimulus from Beijing to shore up the economy.
The Japanese currency saw its best month in February since
late 2008, buoyed by volatile stock markets that have made a
horrible start to 2016, expectations of slowing growth in China
and a view among global investors that major central banks are
running out of ideas to spur growth and boost inflation.
The euro stayed under pressure against the dollar and the
pound after a February reading on euro zone inflation proved
weaker than expected. The euro was 0.1 percent lower at $1.0861
after falling to a four-week low of $1.0859 on Monday.
Since peaking at $1.1377 on Feb. 11, the euro has been
losing ground as investors bet the ECB will act at its March 10
policy review.
"Inflation is now negative throughout the big four euro zone
economies... that is seen to mandate a strong response from the
ECB on 10 March," noted Ray Attrill, global co-head of FX
strategy at National Australia Bank.
The Australian dollar was up 0.5 percent at $0.7175
, after the Reserve Bank of Australia's held interest
rates at a record low 2 percent.
