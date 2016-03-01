FOREX-Yen falls as stocks rise, euro held back by poor data

* Yen drops, eases from two-year highs vs euro
* Euro below $1.09 on expected steps from ECB next week
* RBA stands pat as expected; Aussie rises 0.5 percent
(Adds details.)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 1 The yen fell on Tuesday as
rising stock markets increased demand for riskier trades, while
expectations of more easing by the European Central Bank
following soft euro zone factory data pushed the euro to a
one-month low against the dollar.
Asian stock markets, including China's ended higher and
European shares rose, lowering demand for the safe-haven yen.
The Chinese yuan also climbed, after the central bank fixed
a higher mid-point for the onshore currency, calming nerves in
the foreign exchange market and bolstering overall risk appetite
- even though China suffered a seventh straight month of
decline in manufacturing.
The dollar was up 0.5 percent against the yen at 113.14
and the euro was 0.4 percent higher at 123 yen,
recovering from a low of 122.085 struck earlier in the Asian
session, its lowest level since April 2013.
"The disappointing data from China is keeping alive hopes of
more stimulus, and that is helping overall risk sentiment and
putting the yen under pressure," said Yujiro Goto, currency
strategist at Nomura, London.
On Monday, the People's Bank of China announced a cut in the
amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves - the reserve
ratio requirement - by 50 basis points. That frees an estimated
$100 billion in cash for fresh lending, and some analysts now
expect fiscal stimulus from Beijing to shore up the economy.
In February, the yen saw its best month since late 2008,
buoyed by volatile stock markets, slowing growth in China and a
view among global investors that major central banks are running
out of ideas to spur growth and boost inflation.
The euro stayed under pressure against the dollar and the
pound after data showed that euro zone manufacturing
activity expanded at its slowest pace for a year, making a
gloomy reading for ECB policymakers.
It had fallen on Monday after a report showed euro zone
inflation was weaker than expected in February. The euro was 0.1
percent lower at $1.0857, its lowest in a month.
The euro has been losing ground since peaking at $1.1377 on
Feb. 11, as investors bet on ECB action at its March 10 policy
review. Still, the drop has not been as sharp as in the run up
to the December meeting, when the ECB's easing measures
disappointed investors and led to a sharp rebound in the euro.
"While the downside risks to a further drop in the euro are
building, the pace will be slow. That is because investors are
worried that the ECB could disappoint, just like they did in
December," said a spot trader.
In the options market, the short-dated risk reversals
- a gauge of demand for options on a currency rising
or falling - show a bias for euro strength in the coming week.
