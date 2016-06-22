FOREX-Sterling and euro firm ahead of Brexit vote

* Sterling rises but moves choppy as Brexit vote looms
* Euro also up a third of a percent vs dollar
* Dollar index lower after Yellen sounds downbeat on jobs
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 22 Sterling and the euro inched
higher on the last day of campaigning before Britain's
referendum on EU membership, the pound trading just off its
highest this year after a swing in polls towards the "In" camp
this week.
Most analysts still see the vote as too close to call and
the mood remains shaky among financial investors worried that
Britain's departure from the 28-country bloc could derail growth
and spell trouble for banks and a raft of global asset markets.
Still, a swing in bookmakers' odds towards the "Remain" camp
since the shooting of British lawmaker last week has helped
sterling recover 5 percent from lows around $1.40.
"We're really just seeing the tail end of the rally we saw
from the start of this week," said Stephen Gallo, head of
European FX Strategy with BMO in London.
"There is a bit of nervousness in markets. (But) the
bookmakers have been right ahead of all of these votes that have
been key for markets over the past few years and the polls have
not swung back (towards a Brexit) this week."
Sterling, which some banks have said could fall below $1.30
on a vote to leave, traded at $1.4680, up 0.2 percent from the
close in New York but around a cent below Tuesday's high of
$1.4788.
While the Brexit vote continues to dominate minds, testimony
by U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen on Tuesday was read
by some as playing down the chances of a rise in U.S. interest
rates in July.
The dollar fell around 0.4 percent to 104.42 yen and
was 0.2 percent lower against the basket of currencies that
measures its broader strength.
Gallo said he thought the Fed would still be able to raise
rates in July if Britain voted to stay in the European Union,
and U.S. jobs data shows another bounce this month from a
shockingly poor reading for May.
Others are not convinced. U.S. interest rate markets price
in just a 12 percent chance of a rise in official borrowing
costs next month, according to the CME Fedwatch indicator.
"The Fed has moved away from a posture of preparing to
deliver an additional hike to one of patience," currency
analysts from French bank BNP Paribas said in a note.
"We think the dollar does remain vulnerable with the Fed
definitively on hold over the summer."
Yellen highlighted the risks of Brexit, noting it could have
"significant economic repercussions". In a similarly guarded
tone, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the ECB
stood ready to act with all instruments, if necessary.
Draghi's comments came as Swiss investment bank UBS warned
its clients it may fail to execute some orders on its electronic
trading platform should the referendum affect liquidity or cause
extreme volatility.
