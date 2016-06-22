FOREX-Sterling and euro firm ahead of Brexit vote

(Updates prices)
* Sterling rises but moves choppy as Brexit vote looms
* Euro also up half a percent vs dollar
* Dollar index lower after Yellen sounds downbeat on jobs
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 22 Sterling and the euro edged
higher on the last day of campaigning before Britain's
referendum on European Union membership, the pound trading just
off its highest this year after a swing in polls towards the
"Remain" camp this week.
Most analysts still see the vote as too close to call and
the mood remains shaky among financial investors worried that a
British exit from the 28-country bloc could derail growth and
spell trouble for banks and global asset markets.
Still, a swing in bookmakers' odds towards "Remain" victory
since the shooting of a British lawmaker last week has helped
sterling to recover 5 percent from lows around $1.40.
"We're really just seeing the tail end of the rally we saw
from the start of this week," said Stephen Gallo, head of
European FX Strategy at BMO in London.
"There is a bit of nervousness in markets. (But) the
bookmakers have been right ahead of all of these votes that have
been key for markets over the past few years and the polls have
not swung back (towards a Brexit) this week."
Sterling, which some banks have said could fall below $1.30
on a vote to leave, traded at $1.4685, up 0.25 percent from the
close in New York but about a cent below Tuesday's high of
$1.4788.
While the so-called Brexit vote continues to dominate minds,
testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen on Tuesday
was read by some as playing down the chances of a rise in U.S.
interest rates in July.
The dollar fell by about 0.2 percent to 104.59 yen
and was similarly lower against the basket of currencies that
measures its broader strength. It fell almost half a percent
against the euro to $1.1289.
Gallo said he thought the Fed would still be able to raise
rates in July if Britain voted to stay in the EU and U.S. jobs
data shows another bounce this month from a shockingly poor
reading for May.
Others are not convinced. U.S. interest rate markets price
in only a 12 percent chance of a rise in official borrowing
costs next month, according to the CME Fedwatch indicator.
"The Fed has moved away from a posture of preparing to
deliver an additional hike to one of patience," currency
analysts from French bank BNP Paribas said in a note.
"We think the dollar does remain vulnerable with the Fed
definitively on hold over the summer."
Yellen highlighted the risks of a Brexit, saying that it
could have "significant economic repercussions". In a similarly
guarded tone, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said
the ECB stood ready to act with all instruments, if necessary.
Draghi's comments came as Swiss investment bank UBS
warned its clients that it might fail to execute some orders on
its electronic trading platform should the referendum affect
liquidity or cause extreme volatility.
