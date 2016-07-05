FOREX-Yen surges, sterling falls as UK nerves grow

* Yen gains as worries over fallout of Brexit vote weigh
* Sterling falls to new 31-year lows vs dollar
* Eyes on UK property sector stress
* U.S. 10-year government bond yields hit record low
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, July 5 The Japanese yen rose almost one
percent against the euro and dollar while sterling fell to new
long-term lows on Tuesday as currency markets priced in more
signs of economic stress stemming from Britain's vote to leave
the European Union.
After a shockingly bad reading of construction industry
sentiment on Monday, the PMI survey of purchasing managers in
Britain's dominant service sector showed only a minimal fall-off
in activity last month.
A bigger concern was the suspension of Standard Life's UK
property fund and other signs of stress from one of the world's
biggest property markets - pumped up in recent years by inflows
of foreign capital that analysts worry may now fade.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney only marginally cooled
expectations of further aggressive easing of monetary policy to
combat the shock to the economy in the months ahead.
One important gauge of markets' appetite for risk and
expectations for growth in the longer-run, U.S. 10-year treasury
yields, fell to the lowest on record and Carney warned that
global aversion to risk might persist for some time.
In the currency world, that all tends to drive money into
the traditional security of the yen and the Swiss franc. The yen
gained 0.8 percent to 101.79 per dollar and 113.53 per
euro in morning trade in Europe.
"It's been a rocky start," said Craig Erlam, a strategist
with retail broker Oanda in London.
"Nothing has necessarily hit the fan as of yet, but there
are a growing number of negative reports circulating off the
back of the UK's decision to leave the EU and this appears to be
starting to weigh on sentiment."
Sterling passed the lows hit after last month's vote,
sinking to a more than two-and-a-half-year low against the euro
, a 31-year low of $1.3112, and its weakest
level in broader trade-weighted terms in more than three years.
Dealers say the yen has been capped by persistent Japanese
buying of the dollar around or below 102 yen, and there was also
speculation that the the Swiss National Bank was holding down
the value of the franc.
The SNB declined to comment but the franc, in stark contrast
to the yen, gained less than 0.1 percent on the day.
The euro traded flat against the dollar at $1.1150.
After Carney's appearance, all eyes are on the results of
the first round of voting in a Conservative Party leadership
election that will eventually produce Britain's next prime
minister.
"There is no obvious catalyst globally, but we are going to
get this concentration of political event risk in the UK," said
Kamal Sharma, a currency strategist at bank of America Merrill
Lynch in London.
Other currencies that tend to rise when economic times are
good, including the Australian and New Zealand dollars, were
both down more than half a percent.
A private survey indicated that activity in China's services
sector rose to an 11-month high in June, but a composite measure
of activity fell to a four-month low.
Ayako Sera, market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank
in Tokyo, said that in Asian trading, "it appears to be the
'risk-off' effect from China that's bringing the dollar/yen to
test the 102 level".
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)