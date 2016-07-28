FOREX-Dollar falls against yen as BOJ easing expectations pared

* BOJ easing steps on Friday could disappoint
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, July 28 The dollar fell against the yen
on Thursday as expectations faded of the Bank of Japan
delivering the radical stimulus package some had expected this
week, and after the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped short of
flagging a near-term rate rise.
Japan's prime minister unveiled a surprisingly large 28
trillion yen ($265 billion) stimulus package on Wednesday,
putting pressure on the central bank to match it with aggressive
monetary easing and fuelling speculation that unconventional
policies like "helicopter money" - giving cash directly to
businesses and consumers - might be on the cards.
But sources told Reuters earlier on Thursday that the
government is planning direct fiscal spending of 7 trillion yen
to help fund the stimulus package which, at just a quarter of
the total package, could disappoint some market players bracing
for bigger outlays given the headline figure.
The dollar fell as much as 0.9 percent to 104.48 yen.
"People were thinking that the larger the fiscal stimulus
package, the more likely that the government would have to
coordinate with the BOJ and that would increase the likelihood
of some form of helicopter-money-type announcement tomorrow,"
said Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ currency economist Lee
Hardman, from London.
"But the reality is that the BOJ won't be making that kind
of announcement ... The market was too optimistic in expecting
more aggressive easing from Japan, and those expectations are
being pared back."
Strategists say the yen could be in for volatile trading on
Friday, and the dollar might even test the 2 1/2-year low of 99
yen in the wake of Britain's vote to exit the European Union.
"Investors will be closely watching not just the statement,
but (BOJ Governor Haruhiko) Kuroda's press conference after the
meeting ends, for clues to future policy," said Kumiko Ishikawa,
senior FX analyst at Gaitame.Com Research Institute in Tokyo.
A Citi survey of its clients and financial institutions
earlier this month showed 80 percent expected the dollar to fall
more than 3 percent against the yen if the BOJ stands pat on
Friday and does not signal any action in September. More than 30
percent think the drop would be more than 4 percent.
The Fed, meanwhile, said on Wednesday after its two-day
policy meeting that it was less worried about possible shocks to
the U.S. economy, suggesting that a hike as early as September
was not out of the question though not signalling it clearly.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. unit against a
basket of six major rivals, slipped 0.7 percent to a two-week
low of 96.343. That put it on track for its biggest
one-day fall in eight weeks.
