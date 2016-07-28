FOREX-Dollar falls against yen as BOJ easing bets pared back

* BOJ easing steps on Friday could disappoint
* Overnight dollar/yen implied volatility rises above 50 pct
* Modestly hawkish Fed statement insufficient to lift dollar
* Dollar on track for biggest fall in 8 weeks
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, July 28 The dollar fell against the yen
on Thursday as expectations faded that the Bank of Japan would
deliver the radical stimulus package some had expected this
week, and after the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped short of
flagging a near-term rate rise.
Expectations for action are still high, nevertheless, and
the price of hedging against big swings in the dollar/yen
exchange rate over the next 24 hours surged above 50 percent on
Friday for the first time since late 2008.
The dollar fell 0.7 percent to 104.72 yen.
"There are wide expectations for some action from the BOJ
tomorrow, but there's huge variance around those expectations,"
said Societe Generale currency strategist Alvin Tan, in London.
"The baseline expectation is that the BOJ will increase some
asset purchases tomorrow and also perhaps cut interest rates by
a small amount, perhaps by 10 basis points. The big risk is if
they didn't do anything."
Japan's prime minister unveiled a surprisingly large 28
trillion yen ($265 billion) stimulus package on Wednesday,
putting pressure on the central bank to match it with aggressive
monetary easing and fuelling speculation that unconventional
policies like "helicopter money" - giving cash directly to
businesses and consumers - might be on the cards.
But informed sources told Reuters earlier on Thursday the
government is planning direct fiscal spending of 7 trillion yen
to help fund the stimulus package which, at just a quarter of
the total package, could disappoint some market players bracing
for bigger outlays given the headline figure.
"People were thinking that the larger the fiscal stimulus
package, the more likely that the government would have to
coordinate with the BOJ and that would increase the likelihood
of some form of helicopter-money-type announcement tomorrow,"
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ currency economist Lee Hardman said
in London.
"But the reality is that the BOJ won't be making that kind
of announcement ... The market was too optimistic in expecting
more aggressive easing from Japan, and those expectations are
being pared back."
A Citi survey of its clients and financial institutions
earlier this month showed 80 percent expected the dollar to fall
more than 3 percent against the yen if the BOJ stands pat on
Friday and does not signal any action in September. More than 30
percent think the drop would be more than 4 percent.
The Fed, meanwhile, said on Wednesday after its two-day
policy meeting that it was less worried about possible shocks to
the U.S. economy, suggesting that a hike as early as September
was not out of the question though not signalling it clearly.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. unit against a
basket of six major rivals, slipped 0.7 percent to a two-week
low of 96.343. That put it on track for its biggest
one-day fall in eight weeks.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; editing by
Mark Heinrich)