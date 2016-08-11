FOREX-Kiwi hits 1-year high after RBNZ falls short, sterling drops

* NZ dollar hits highest level since May 2015
* Kiwi jumps as some were betting on 50 basis point cut
* U.S. dollar higher, sterling at one-month low
(Updates prices, adds sterling)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 11 The New Zealand dollar surged to
its highest in more than a year on Thursday after its central
bank made a smaller interest rate cut than some had expected,
driving investors to trim bearish bets made on hopes of more
aggressive easing.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said a strong kiwi was
driving it to cut rates and that it saw potential for one more
reduction by year-end and another by mid-2017. Traders said that
was too slow relative to expectations with some going into
Thursday's meeting expecting a 50 basis point cut.
As a result, after the quarter point to a record low of 2.0
percent the New Zealand dollar rose to $0.7351, its highest
since May 2015, before settling back to $0.7240, up 0.7
percent on the day.
"The RBNZ has made it clear for a long time that it wants to
see the kiwi depreciate, sometimes less and sometimes more
explicitly," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, currency strategist at
Commerzbank. "Only that it does not deliver enough to achieve
this."
Along with the Australian dollar, the kiwi has been buoyed
by the allure of relatively high bond yields. New Zealand dollar
10-year government bonds have a yield of around 2.1
percent, compared with negative yields in Japan and Germany.
In the European session, sterling hit a one-month low of
$1.2936 amid more signs of weakness in Britain's
housing market. Volumes were limited but traders said the report
from the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors added to signs
the British economy was slowing, which have weighed on the pound
since June's vote to leave the European Union.
Currency markets' broader focus remained on whether U.S.
interest rates will rise this year, with traders looking ahead
to a number of speeches by Federal Reserve officials culminating
in Chair Janet Yellen's Aug. 26 address at the Jackson Hole
symposium.
"A Fed rate hike still seems like a long-term prospect
...and we would expect that the carry-seeking behaviour will
continue to support the Antipodean currencies," analysts at
Credit Agricole said in a note, referring to the Australian and
New Zealand dollars.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures its value against a
basket of six major currencies, last traded up at 95.844,
rising from a near one-week low of 95.442 set on Wednesday.
The euro was 0.3 percent weaker at $1.1144.
Against the yen, the dollar was slightly higher at 101.45
yen in holiday-thinned trade, with Japanese markets
closed for a public holiday.
The greenback rose as high as 102.66 yen on Monday following
Friday's strong U.S. jobs data, but has since lost momentum
after weak productivity report meant inflation pressures are
likely to be tame.
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and John Stonestreet)