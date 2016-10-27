FOREX-Dollar near 3-month high vs yen, boosted by U.S. bond yields

(Adds Swedish and Norwegian crown moves)
* Dollar/yen steady below 3-month high set this week
* Swedish crown falls as Riksbank says rate cut chances
risen
* This week's rises in U.S. bond yields underpin dollar/yen
* Sterling slips, awaits U.K. GDP data later in session
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Oct 27 The dollar traded close to a
three-month high against the yen on Thursday, underpinned by
higher U.S. bond yields and growing expectations that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by the end of the
year.
Sweden's crown fell towards a 6-1/2-year low
after the country's central bank left monetary policy unchanged
but said the chances of it cutting interest rates further had
increased.
The market is now pricing in a 74-percent chance that the
Fed will raise rates at its December meeting, according to CME
Group's FedWatch tool, following a series of hawkish comments
from Fed policymakers.
Those expectations have driven the dollar to nine-month
highs against a basket of currencies this week, and it
was up 0.1 percent on Thursday at 98.716, just off those highs.
Bets on a 2016 Fed rate hike have also pushed up U.S.
10-year Treasury yields, which rose to 1.813 percent
in Asian trade, their highest since this month's five-month high
of 1.814 percent. In turn, those have supported the dollar.
"We're see a renewed pick-up in Fed rate hike expectations,
which will likely intensify going into the November Fed meeting
next week," Credit Agricole's head of G10 currency research,
Valentin Marinov, said.
"We will be looking for an explicit indication in the
statement that rates will be going higher in December."
Marinov said that the dollar was also being supported by a
pick-up in corporate demand for dollar funding into the end of
the year.
Against the yen, the greenback rose 0.2 percent to 104.65
, just off its high of 104.875 touched on Tuesday.
With the Bank of Japan seen likely to keep its monetary
policy steady for a while and to stick to its pledge to guide
10-year government bond yields around zero percent, U.S. bond
yields will be the main driver for dollar/yen for the time
being, UBS Wealth Management FX strategist, Tan Teck Leng, said.
Norway's crown rose around half a percent after the central
bank left interest rates unchanged and signalled that they would
remain at their current levels in the period ahead.
