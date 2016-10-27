RPT-FOREX-Swedish crown hits 6-1/2-year low on bets for more easing

(Repeats with no changes to text)
* Swedish crown at weakest since May 2010
* Dollar/yen steady below 3-month high set this week
* Swedish crown falls as Riksbank says rate cut chances
risen
* This week's rises in U.S. bond yields underpin dollar/yen
* Sterling slips, awaits U.K. GDP data later in session
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Oct 27 Sweden's crown hit a 6-1/2-year
low against the euro on Thursday, after the central bank said
the chances of another interest rate cut had increased and it
was ready to expand its quantitative easing programme further.
The Riksbank has already slashed rates to -0.5 percent, and
is on track to buy 40 percent of the stock of outstanding
government bonds by year end. But inflation remains subdued and
the central bank said it would take longer to hit its target
than previously expected.
The crown initially rose after the announcement, as traders
reacted to interest rates being left unchanged and the central
bank's saying it saw the repo rate averaging -0.5 percent in the
fourth quarter, slightly above a prior forecast of -0.52
percent.
But it then fell sharply, losing 0.8 percent on the day to
trade at 9.8000 crowns per euro, its weakest since
May 2010. Against the dollar, it fell 0.6 percent to hit a
7-1/2-year low.
"The tone of the statement was rather dovish," said ING
currency strategist Petr Krpata, in London. "Although no QE
extension was announced today, the statement sent a strong hint
... at more."
The dollar traded close to a three-month high against the
yen, underpinned by higher U.S. bond yields and growing
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates by the end of the year.
The market is now pricing in a 78 percent chance that the
Fed will raise rates at its December meeting, according to CME
Group's FedWatch tool, following a series of hawkish comments
from Fed policymakers.
Those expectations have driven the dollar to nine-month
highs against a basket of currencies this week. Higher
10-year U.S. Treasury yields, which rose to 1.813
percent in Asian trade, their highest since this month's
five-month peak of 1.814 percent, have also supported the
dollar.
"We're seeing a renewed pick-up in Fed rate hike
expectations, which will likely intensify going into the
November Fed meeting next week," Credit Agricole's head of G10
currency research, Valentin Marinov, said.
"We will be looking for an explicit indication in the
statement that rates will be going higher in December."
Marinov said that the dollar was also being supported by a
pick-up in corporate demand for dollar funding into the end of
the year.
Against the yen, the greenback rose 0.2 percent to 104.65
, just off its high of 104.875 touched on Tuesday.
Norway's crown rose around half a percent after the central
bank left interest rates unchanged and signalled that they would
remain at their current levels in the period ahead.
Against its Swedish counterpart, it climbed 1.5 percent to a its
strongest since June 2015.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)