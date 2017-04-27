FOREX-Dollar gains vs. euro after ECB decision

* Dollar rises vs. euro, eyes on ECB press conference at 1230 GMT

* U.S. tax plan offers no surprises, dollar/yen slips off 4-wk high

* Swedish crown falls vs euro after Riksbank extends bond-buying

* Loonie, Mexican peso bounce as Trump says won't scrap NAFTA

By Ritvik Carvalho

LONDON, April 27 The dollar gained against the euro on Thursday after the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged, while Sweden's crown fell sharply after its central bank fed yet more money into its economy.

The ECB left its interest rates and policy stance unchanged as expected, keeping its unprecedented stimulus in place as inflation remains below target, even if growth is finally accelerating.

The dollar, earlier exhibiting weakness after disappointment over U.S. President Donald Trump's tax plan, edged higher versus the euro as the single currency dipped following the ECB's decision.

The greenback hit a day's high of $1.0921 against the euro, up 0.2 percent on the day after the Bank's decision, with investors awaiting a press conference from 1230 GMT for any signs of a drift at the bank towards reining in its stimulus programme later this year.

The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of peers was up 0.1 percent at 99.097.

"The focus (for the dollar) should be increasingly back to the Federal Reserve (policy), but at the same time when it comes to Trump and his announcements we believe that expectations have been falling to some extent when it comes to his potential to surprise," said Manuel Oliveri, currency strategist with Credit Agricole in London.

"From that point of view, we don't expect any dollar downside risks on the back of any disappointments with respect to Trump."

Trump's plan would cut the income tax rate paid by public corporations to 15 percent from 35 percent and reduce the top tax rate assessed on pass-through businesses, including small partnerships and sole proprietorships, to 15 percent from 39.6 percent.

The Swedish crown lost ground to the dollar and the euro following the Riksbank decision to keep interest rates on hold and extend its bond-buying programme by 15 billion crowns. It was 1 percent lower to both, at 9.6530 crowns per euro and 8.8526 per dollar.

"Today's (Riksbank) announcement...should only soften the pace of crown appreciation against euro, but it will not prevent it," ING currency strategist Petr Krpata wrote in a research note.

"We still look for lower EUR/SEK over coming months/quarters and expect the cross to be gradually converging towards the 9.00 crowns per euro."

The Canadian dollar and Mexico's peso bounced after Trump said he would not scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), easing concerns towards U.S. trade protectionism for now. The loonie was up 0.3 percent to C$1.3542 per dollar, while the peso strengthened 1.2 percent to 18.95 pesos per dollar.

The Canadian dollar and Mexico's peso bounced after Trump said he would not scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), easing concerns towards U.S. trade protectionism for now. The loonie was up 0.3 percent to C$1.3542 per dollar, while the peso strengthened 1.2 percent to 18.95 pesos per dollar.