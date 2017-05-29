FOREX-Sterling steadies after opinion poll pummelling

(Updates prices, adds Draghi)
* Sterling up 0.3 percent after 2-cent fall last week
* Weekend polls confirm tightening election race
* Dollar helped by data, Fed's Williams
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, May 29 Britain's pound was the main
mover among major currencies on Monday, recovering some ground
after weekend polls showed Prime Minister Theresa May is set to
win next week's elections even if the scale of victory is in
question.
Sterling had its worst day since early February on Friday
and fell around 2 cents last week as polls showed May's lead
over the opposition Labour Party had shrunk from as much as 20
points last month to as low as 5 in one poll.
More surveys over the weekend confirmed the trend but also
showed that May's Conservatives still lead and should win - just
potentially not by the landslide she had targetted when calling
the election six weeks ago.
With London markets closed for a holiday, the pound rose 0.2
to 0.3 percent in thin trade in Europe, trading at $1.2837
and 87.07 pence per euro respectively.
The dollar, which also struggled last week in the face of
receding expectations for a major boost for growth from the
Trump administration, was roughly steady at $1.1185 per euro
and 111.35 yen.
"A lot of what we are seeing is the after-effects of
Friday's news and data releases," said Thu Lan Nguyen, a
currency strategist with Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"We have a little bit of dollar strength following better
U.S. data and some hawkish comments from Federal Reserve
officials. And we have a little bit of a pound recovery
following the latest poll results from the UK."
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a
basket of six other major currencies, was lower at 97.366
but above last week's nadir of 96.797, its lowest since Nov. 9.
San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said
in Singapore on Monday that medium-term trends in U.S. inflation
remained "pretty favourable," despite some recent soft consumer
price data.
The U.S. economy was at or near the Federal Reserve's goals
of full employment and stable prices, Williams said, adding that
the U.S. central bank wanted to ensure markets stayed calm as
the Fed slowly returned interest-rate policy to normal
.
Data on Friday indicated the U.S. economy was expanding,
solidifying expectations for a rise in official interest rates
next month and adding to the case for the Fed to begin paring
its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.
"Friday’s batch of US data is weighing on the euro as it
strengthens the case a recent slowdown in US data may in fact
have been transitory in nature ," said LMAX Exchange analyst
Joel Kruger.
With New York traders not at their desks, reaction was
minimal to a speech by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi,
which stressed the need for extraordinary monetary stimulus and
prodded euro zone bond yields lower.
(Editing by Larry King)