FOREX-Dollar slips, hits 2-month low vs loonie, as eyes turn to Fed

By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, June 13 The U.S. dollar fell to a
two-month low against the Canadian dollar on Tuesday, just a
hair above its lowest level against the loonie since late
February, after hawkish comments from Bank of Canada Governor
Stephen Poloz.
Poloz said that the central bank's 2015 interest rate cuts
"have largely done their work," signaling that the BOC could
raise interest rates sooner than previously thought.
Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins said
late on Monday that first-quarter growth in the North American
country had been "pretty impressive," and that signs economic
growth was broadening would lead the central bank to consider
whether current low rates would still be required.
While many economists had expected the bank to start raising
rates in 2018, markets are now pricing in a 72 percent chance of
a hike by the end of 2017 following Wilkins's speech.
"It's one of the biggest moves we’ve seen over the past
year" in the Canadian dollar, said Mark McCormick, North
American head of FX strategy at TD Securities in Toronto.
"That’s dragging some of the dollar bloc currencies with it."
The move higher for the loonie could have implications for
the Australian and New Zealand dollars, McCormick said, as the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand and Bank of Australia hold meetings
over the next few weeks.
Speculators have more than 120,000 short contracts on the
Canadian dollar, with net short bets remaining near a record
high, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission and Reuters.
"The market had been overlooking the strengthening economic
data from Canada, and obviously now that we’re starting to see
some change in communication from the Bank of Canada to
acknowledge that ... the market won’t be able to look through
that," said MUFG currency economist Lee Hardman, in London.
"The shift to a more hawkish stance will offer the potential
for the Canadian dollar to strengthen further from here."
The loonie's U.S. counterpart, meanwhile, inched down
against a basket of currencies ahead of the start of the Fed's
June policy meeting, as the euro inched higher,
staying just above $1.12.
With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates when it
concludes its meeting on Wednesday, investors' focus will be on
any fresh hints on the pace of hikes in the months to come, and
its assessment of the economy and outlook on inflation.
Investors will also be watching for any fresh details on the
central bank's plans for trimming its balance sheet.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Frances Kerry)