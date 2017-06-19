FOREX-Yen suffers as eyes shift to Fed speakers

(Adds more comment, updates prices)
* Yen main loser after BOJ message on Friday
* Dollar inches lower in rangebound morning trade
* Risk Fed officials may show more doubt over inflation
outlook
* Sterling steady as Brexit negotiations start
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 19 The differing messages of the
world's major central banks on inflation and monetary policy
prodded the dollar and euro higher against the yen on Monday,
with traders eyeing a series of appearances by U.S. Federal
Reserve officials this week.
Fed chief Janet Yellen's confidence as her team raised
interest rates for the third time in six months last week
surprised investors who had expected more caution about the
economy.
There are signs, however, that the market does not believe
Fed forecasts that show it will be able to continue raising
rates later this year and any signs of doubt from other Fed
officials speaking this week may hurt the dollar.
The dollar was down just under 0.1 percent against the
basket of currencies that measures its broader strength in
morning trade in London.
"I think that the burden of proof for the dollar (to
appreciate) is pretty high," said Jeremy Stretch, head of
currency strategy at CIBC in London.
"Even if there isn't going to be any outright criticism of
Yellen, if you don't think U.S. (10-year government bond) yields
are going to be above 2.20 percent then it is tough to buy into
it."
U.S. market interest rates point to a less than 40 percent
chance of the Fed hiking rates once more by December and data on
Friday showed investors had further reduced net bets on the
dollar gaining ahead of last week's Fed meeting.
Friday's Bank of Japan meeting, however, played down even
the chance of it beginning to reduce emergency stimulus for the
economy and the yen was again weak on Monday, down 0.1-0.2
percent against the dollar and euro.
The positioning data also showed net bets on the euro at
their highest in seven years and there was no discernible boost
for the single currency from French President Emmanuel Macron's
landslide in parliamentary elections on Sunday.
"There are signs that the market may have gotten ahead of
itself on the euro in the short-term," said Societe Generale
analyst Alvin Tan, pointing to the positioning numbers.
"Euro-dollar is also higher than expected from rate
differentials We would thus temper our bullish medium-term euro
view with short-term caution."
Against the dollar, the euro was 0.1 percent higher at
$1.1210 after gaining about 0.5 percent on Friday.
Sterling also inched higher around the formal start of
negotiations on Britain's planned exit from the European Union.
Speculation that a surprise election result earlier in June
could generate a drift towards a "soft Brexit" has given the
currency some support although many analysts expect newsflow
from the talks to hurt.
"While medium-term (sterling) appreciation is still likely,
the tail risks of a no-deal or disorderly Brexit scenarios have
increased, and should weigh on (the pound)," currency
strategists from Barclays wrote in a note to clients.
Prime Minister Theresa May is also still struggling to
secure the support of Northern Ireland's DUP party which she
needs to proceed as a minority government after losing her
majority 10 days ago.
The pound gained 0.2 percent to $1.2802 by 1105 GMT
.
