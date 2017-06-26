FOREX-Meagre gains for dollar before central bank speeches

* Dollar inches higher with U.S. yields as oil gains for
third day
* Eyes on Draghi speech later in day
* Sterling higher as May seals needed support for government
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 26 Financial investors' lack of
faith in another rise in U.S. interest rates this year kept the
dollar near one-week lows on Monday at the start of a week
packed with speeches from Federal Reserve and other senior
central bank officials.
A third day running of higher oil prices had investors
buying a number of major currencies including the dollar against
the yen in morning trade in Europe in the hope
that crude will hold inflation down less.
Sterling recovered more ground as Prime Minister
Theresa May sealed the support she needs to win a vote this week
on her minority government's programme, helped by a shift by
some at the Bank of England towards raising interest rates.
But markets so far are loathe to buy the Fed's own line that
it will raise U.S. rates once more before the end of 2017 and
another three times next year. Even with a blip higher in
morning trade, 5- and 10-year Treasury yields are up to 45 basis
points below highs hit in March.
The dollar traded 0.15 percent stronger at $1.1176 per euro
and a third of a percent higher at 111.72 yen by 1115
GMT.
"Market expectations are for a lot less (on rates) than what
the Fed say they are going to deliver ... so oil's forming a
base this morning has supported Treasury yields and the dollar,"
said Sam Lynton-Brown, a strategist with BNP Paribas in London.
"(But) for any rise in U.S. yields and the dollar to be
sustained we are likely to have to see a more convincing pickup
in U.S. economic data."
Fed chair Janet Yellen makes a hotly awaited speech in
Europe on Tuesday but most analysts were skeptical of the
chances of her driving the greenback sharply higher.
"The market continues to call the Fed's bluff on its
intentions to change rates. I don't think anything Yellen can
say this week will change that," said Stephen Gallo, head of
European FX strategy with Bank of Montreal.
"We were saying buy dips in cable and euro (against the
dollar) last week. We still look for the same this week."
Yellen is preceded by European Central Bank chief Mario
Draghi on Monday, watched for signs he is ready to let the ECB
move more forcibly towards a reduction in emergency stimulus for
the economy this year that should support the euro.
Some say steadier oil prices would help Draghi sign up
behind the move towards normalising policy being advocated by
Germany's Bundesbank, but so far he has been reticent, worried
that, not for the first time since 2008, the euro zone's recent
pickup may prove less durable than hoped.
