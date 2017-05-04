French markets, euro gain after TV debate

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
LONDON May 4 The euro hit a day's high and France's stock market surged as investors closed out bets on rising French political risk on Thursday, citing centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron's solid performance in a televised presidential election debate.
France's benchmark CAC 40 index hit a nine-and-a-half-year high, up 0.9 percent on the day and outperforming a less than half percent rise in Europe's broader STOXX 600 index of leading shares.
The euro overturned early losses against the dollar to trade around half a cent higher at $1.0941, up 0.5 percent on the day , while the premium investors demand to hold French 10-year government bonds over German peers tightened to around 38 basis points. That was the narrowest in almost six months. (Reporting by Patrick Graham, Helen Reid and Dhara Ranasinghe)
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.