1 天前
FOREX-Dollar falls on Trump Jr emails
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
专题：美联储加息之路
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
深度分析
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
中国财经
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月11日 / 下午4点14分 / 1 天前

FOREX-Dollar falls on Trump Jr emails

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday after President Donald Trump's eldest son released an email chain, which referred to a top Russian government prosecutor as offering the Trump campaign damaging information about Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major rivals, turned negative on the day to trade down 0.04 percent to 95.984 after trading as high as 96.205 earlier in the session.

The dollar pared its gains against the Japanese yen and was up 0.17 percent to 114.22 yen.

"The Crown prosecutor of Russia ... offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father," said the June 3, 2016, email to Donald Trump Jr. from publicist Rob Goldstone. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed)

