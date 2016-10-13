Daily currency trading volumes jumped to $5 trillion in September-CLS

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Oct 13 Average daily trading in the global currency market jumped to $4.99 trillion in September, up almost 7 percent from the previous month, data from settlement system CLS showed on Thursday.
That was also higher than the $4.81 trillion daily average in the same month last year.
The average daily input volume of instructions submitted to CLS -- combining settlement and aggregation services -- climbed by 17.5 percent to 1,038,025, from 883,368 in August, the data showed. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Patrick Graham)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.