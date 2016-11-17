Treasuries, FX trading volumes surged on U.S. election night -ICAP

LONDON Nov 17 Trading platforms run by
London-based ICAP saw the second biggest volume of
business in U.S. Treasuries on record and a doubling of currency
volumes last Wednesday as markets reacted to Donald Trump
winning the U.S. presidential election.
Volumes on EBS, the main platform for banks and other major
institutions to trade the euro, yen and Swiss franc against the
dollar, surged to nearly $240 billion compared with a daily
average of about $90 billion over the past 12 months.
Electronic fixed-income trading platform Brokertec also saw
$437 billion of sales in U.S. Treasuries, the company said,
second only to the day of the crash in U.S. government bond
markets in October 2014.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Louise Ireland)