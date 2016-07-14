REFILE--Brexit vote sees FX volumes jump past $5 trillion a day in June - CLS

UPDATE 2-India's Reliance expects sharp rise in operating profit from next financial year
* Q3 standalone profit 80.22 bln rupees vs 78.5 bln estimated
LONDON, July 14 Daily volumes in the global currency market surged to their highest in more than a year in June, the burst of trading around the Brexit vote lifting trading activity back above $5 trillion a day, settlement system CLS said on Thursday.
The news, which confirms initial indications from some of the electronic platforms where banks and other major institutions trade openly with each other, offers a welcome fillip to an industry beset by declining activity over the past year.
Daily volumes have been hurt in recent months by regulatory changes that have crimped banks' risk-taking ability, and by lower global trade flows.
The surge in volatility of the pound and other major currencies around Britain's EU referendum on June 23 - which some platforms said more than doubled normal trading - pushed volumes from $4.61 trillion a day in May to $5.19 trillion in June.
"Both values and volumes have increased significantly in comparison to May 2016, most likely influenced by the high volatility in the pound and the UK referendum result," CLS said in a statement.
The average daily input volume submitted to CLS, combining the settlement and aggregation services, was at 1,163,083 up 20 percent from 969,061 in May 2016. (Reporting by Patrick Graham and Anirban Nag; editing by Mark Heinrich)
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
PARIS, Jan 16 Burkina Faso estimates it will produce 750,000 tonnes of raw cotton in the 2016/17 season, up from the previous harvest of 600,000 tonnes, the country's agriculture minister said on Monday.