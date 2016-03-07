GRAINS-Short-covering supports corn, soy, wheat bounce

(Recasts, updates with closing prices)
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, March 7 U.S. corn, soybean and wheat
futures rose for the fourth day in a row on Monday, supported by
a round of short-covering after regulatory data released on
Friday afternoon showed that speculators had built the biggest
net short on record in all three commodities.
But prices closed well off their session highs as ample
global supplies weighed on the market. Traders also said that
farmers booked sales of corn and soybeans when the market
peaked, leading to a round of commercial hedging that pressured
prices.
At 10:27 am. CST (1627 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade soft red
winter wheat for May delivery settled up 2 cents at
$4.62-3/4 a bushel.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report released on Friday showed that
large speculators boosted their bearish bet in corn to 247,113
contracts. Their net short in soybeans was expanded to 135,044
contracts and their net short in soft red winter wheat raised to
149,226 contracts.
Some concerns about the U.S. Plains' crop emerging from
dormancy earlier than usual because of warm temperatures added
support to wheat. The advanced development leaves wheat in that
key growing area vulnerable to damage if the weather turns cold
again.
Dry conditions in parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado,
Oklahoma and Texas also added strength to the wheat market.
"The continued very warm and dry conditions will further
reduce soil moisture and will increase stress on wheat as spring
growth accelerates," said Don Keeney, senior agricultural
meteorologist for MDA Weather Services.
CBOT May corn rose 3/4 cent to $3.59 a bushel, while
CBOT May soybeans gained 3 cents to close at $8.81-3/4 a
bushel.
Slow movement of crops out of Argentina and Brazil because
of rain in those key exporting countries added to the strength
in both corn and soybeans.
Some traders said the recent price declines improved
prospects for U.S. supplies on the export market.
The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday morning that
weekly corn export inspections rose to a better-than-expected
953,062 tonnes in the latest reporting week from 739,488 tonnes
last week.
Soybean export inspections rose to 1.067 million tonnes,
near the high end of market forecasts, from last week's 1.055
million tonnes.
(Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney and Gus
Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Peter Cooney)