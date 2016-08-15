GRAINS-Soybeans gain as soyoil rallies, pulls corn higher

(New throughout, updates prices and market activity to close,
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO Aug 15 U.S. soybean future surged 2.8
percent on Monday to their highest in more than three weeks,
supported by strong export demand and a rally in the soyoil
market, traders said.
The gains in soybeans pulled corn higher, but wheat closed
lower as traders locked in profits from early gains amid ample
global stockpiles.
Soybeans notched biggest daily gain in percentage terms
since July 12.
"There was a lot of talk of Chinese pricing today and more
cargos getting booked, and there just was not much
selling in the market," Charlie Sernatinger, global head of
grain futures at ED&F Man Capital, said in a note to clients.
"As a result, beans moved relentlessly higher during the
session."
Soyoil futures rallied 3.4 percent to their highest since
April 27 after a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association
report showed that supplies were tighter than expected.
The spillover strength, coupled with export hopes allowed
the soybean market to shrug off expectations of a record large
harvest this fall.
"Despite a record bean yield forecast from U.S. Agriculture
Department on Friday, record demand has given us a support area
on the charts," CHS Hedging said in a note to clients.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures closed
up 27-1/2 cents at $10.09-1/4 a bushel. Prices for the
most-active contract hit their highest since July 22.
USDA on Friday boosted its forecast for U.S. soybean exports
in the 2015/16 marketing year by 85 million bushels. It also
raised its soy export outlook for 2016/17 by 30 million bushels.
The market also was digesting Friday's sale of 258,000
tonnes of new-crop U.S. soybeans to China, the 12th largest
soybean sale to be confirmed by the USDA in 13 business days.
CBOT December corn futures were up 4 cents at $3.37 a
bushel. The most-active contract hit its highest since
July 29.
Technical buying added to the gains in corn. Traders said
corn's recovery from a seven-year low on Friday and its higher
close to end the week was a bullish signal, indicating that the
market had fully accounted for the government's forecast for a
record large U.S. crop in the autumn.
CBOT September soft red winter wheat fell 1/2 cent to
close at $4.22 a bushel. Technical support for the contract was
noted at its 30-day moving average.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Manolo
Serapio Jr. in Manila,; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David
Gregorio)