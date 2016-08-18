GRAINS-U.S. soybeans weaken while corn, wheat tick higher

(Recasts, updates with closing prices)
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO Aug 18 U.S. soybean futures eased on
Thursday, closing well above session lows as technical buyers
stepped into the market after profit-taking sparked an early
sell-off, traders said.
Wheat and corn futures firmed on short-covering, recovering
from early dips into negative territories.
Rain in key U.S. growing areas that removed some lingering
doubts about crop development weighed on soybeans throughout the
day.
"We have got some weather moving through the Midwest that is
finishing up the bean crop," said Dan O'Bryan, a risk management
specialist and broker at Top Third Ag Marketing.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures
settled down 1-1/2 cents at $10.14-1/2 a bushel.
The contract found technical support from early weakness at
its 10-day moving average, pushing prices back toward
Wednesday's close.
Even with Thursday's decline, soybean futures have risen 5.4
percent since last Friday, when the U.S. Agriculture Department
issued a forecast for a record U.S. harvest. A slew of fresh
export deals muted the impact of the production outlook during
the rally.
But USDA's weekly export report on Thursday morning came in
as expected and did not provide the fresh fuel that traders said
the soy market needed to spur more gains, traders said. The
report showed old-crop export sales in the latest week totaled
177,900 tonnes and new-crop export sales 1.598 million tonnes.
Corn, which notched its fifth straight higher close, was
consolidating after recovering from seven-year lows hit on
Friday. USDA also issued a forecast for record corn production
last week.
Wheat also ticked higher but market strength remained capped
by big harvests in exporting countries in North America and the
Black Sea region.
CBOT December corn futures settled 2-1/4 cents higher
at $3.42 a bushel and CBOT September wheat ended up 1 cent
at $4.27 a bushel.
USDA's export sales report showed that old-crop corn sales
in the latest week were 167,400 tonnes, below market forecasts.
New-crop corn export sales of 1.043 million tonnes were in line
with expectations.
For wheat, USDA said export sales totaled 489,500 tonnes,
matching trade forecasts.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus
Trompiz in Paris; Editing by W Simon and Peter Cooney)