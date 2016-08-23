GRAINS-Corn touches one-week low on improved U.S. crop conditions

* USDA raises good/excellent rating for corn crop
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Aug 23 U.S. corn futures slid to a
one-week low on Tuesday and soybean futures lost ground, a day
after a U.S. government report showed both crops were thriving.
Expectations that a privately run U.S. crop tour would
uncover stronger yields in the coming days than on Monday, when
it began, put additional pressure on prices, traders said.
Massive supplies of crops are a focus for traders as farmers
will soon start bringing in harvests from their fields, adding
to inventories already in storage.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) helped fuel
expectations for big harvests with a report on Monday that
raised the corn crop's good-to-excellent rating by one
percentage point. That surprised analysts and traders, who had
generally expected a decline.
Crop ratings typically deteriorate heading into autumn, so
the improvement weighed on prices, said Jim Gerlach, president
of A/C Trading in Indiana.
"I'd have to blame it solely on crop conditions," he said
about the price move.
Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn dropped 1.5
percent to $3.37-1/4 a bushel. The contract earlier fell to
$3.35-1/4, its lowest price since Aug. 16.
Soybeans slipped 0.2 percent to $10.13-1/2 a bushel,
and wheat gave up 1.8 percent to $4.27-1/2 a bushel.
Traders estimated that funds were net sellers of about 7,000
to 13,000 corn contracts, 4,000 to 6,000 wheat contracts and
zero to 1,000 soybean contracts.
The USDA surprised traders earlier this month by sharply
raising its U.S. corn and soybean production forecasts, with
average yields for both crops at a record high.
This week, they are assessing results from the annual Pro
Farmer Midwest Crop Tour. Participants on Tuesday reported that
corn and soybean fields in central and east-central Indiana were
generally on track for bigger-than-average harvests.
That was a change from Monday, when scouts found harvest
prospects for crops in South Dakota were lower than a year ago.
They projected corn yields in Ohio would come in roughly
unchanged from last year and below a three-year average.
"Scouts should start moving into much better-yielding areas
as the tour progresses," said Kevin Van Trump, chief executive
officer for agricultural consultancy Farm Direction.
The tour ends on Thursday. Pro Farmer on Friday will release
national corn and soybean crop estimates that incorporate what
participants saw.
In Canada, a top wheat exporter, farmers are expected to
harvest the second largest wheat crop in 25 years, a government
agency said on Tuesday.
