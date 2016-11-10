GRAINS-Soy rebounds on technical buying; wheat, corn mixed

(Updates prices, adds analyst comments; changes byline,
dateline, previous PARIS/SINGAPORE)
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO Nov 10 U.S. soybean futures edged
higher on Thursday, rebounding on technical buying after the
previous session's steep losses, while corn and wheat futures
were mixed in choppy trading as the dollar rose, traders said.
All three commodities pared earlier gains, with the U.S.
Department of Agriculture's monthly forecast on Wednesday for
larger-than-expected and record-large U.S. corn and soy harvests
continuing to hang over the market.
The dollar was testing Oct. 25's roughly nine-month
high against a basket of currencies, making U.S. goods more
expensive in some global markets.
Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures were up
7-1/2 cents at $9.98-1/2 per bushel at 10:58 a.m. CST (1658
GMT), after reaching an earlier high of $10.19 per bushel.
Soybeans came off their session peaks after USDA in a weekly
report said about 1 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans were sold
for export in the week ended Nov. 3, below expectations for 1.7
million to 2 million.
Export sales of U.S. corn of 1.2 million tonnes were within
the range of expectations and export sales of U.S. wheat of
769,581 tonnes were above expectations.
CBOT December corn was up 1-1/4 cents at $3.42 per bushel
and CBOT December wheat down 1/4 cent to $4.06-1/2.
"A lot of the bearish news is out there, so how much more
bearish can you be when we know there is a lot of grain and
oilseeds?" said Stefan Vogel, global grain strategist at
Rabobank. "I expect continued strong U.S. soybean exports, not
just this week but for much of the season."
With abundant supplies of U.S. corn, soybeans and wheat,
some farmers were looking for opportunities to sell physical
supplies, according to Linn Group analyst Roy Huckabay.
"On any rally, you have farmer selling," Huckabay said,
adding that farmer selling would likely cap potential gains.
Market attention also was turning to South American crops
now being grown.
Brazil's official crop supply agency Conab forecast Brazil
early next year would harvest a soybean crop of 101.6 million
tonnes to 103.5 million tonnes, down slightly from its outlook
of 101.9 to 104.0 million tonnes last month.
Conab estimated Brazil's 2016/2017 corn output at 83.1 to
84.6 million tonnes, up from 82.3 to 83.8 million tonnes last
month.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by David Evans and Tom Brown)