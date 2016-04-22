GRAINS-Wheat, soy tumble on profit-taking after big weekly gains

(Updates U.S. market activity to close, adds CFTC)
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, April 22 U.S. wheat, soybeans and corn
plunged on Friday, with wheat posting its largest daily declines
in three years as investors locked in profits after huge gains
earlier this week, and extended weather outlooks were seen as
beneficial for crops.
Chicago Board of Trade wheat shed 6 percent, but still
managed a weekly rise of 2.7 percent. Soybeans tumbled 3
percent, cutting the week's gains in half.
Gains this week in agriculture futures came as other
commodities such as crude oil have also surged, and the
Thomson Reuters Core Commodity Index commodities hit
a four-month high.
"While this recent rally has the potential to run further to
the upside ... we believe that it is not yet driven by a
sustainable shift in fundamentals," Goldman Sachs analysts said
of commodities markets in a note.
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
after the close of trading showed speculative investors adding
to their net soybean long, and trimming their net short in wheat
and corn.
CBOT July soybeans settled 31-1/4 cents lower at
$9.96-1/4 per bushel. CBOT July wheat eased 29-1/2 cents
to $4.74 per bushel and CBOT July corn was off 14-1/4
cents to $3.75-1/2.
Light weekend showers were predicted in Argentina before
conditions turn drier during the next 10 days, allowing the
soybean harvest to resume, the Commodity Weather Group said in a
note to client.
Harvest delays and limited availability for soy shipments at
port in Argentina contributed to massive investment-fund buying
in futures as volume and open interest in soybeans surged to
records this week. But both Argentina and Brazil were expected
to harvest massive crops and world supplies of oilseeds and
grains were abundant.
Rains were forecast in the southern U.S. Plains winter wheat
belt and farmers have also made steady progress sowing corn in
the Midwest, in addition to selling large volumes of existing
supplies as prices surged.
"Everybody is very happy with the soil moisture profile (in
the Midwest)," said Pira Energy Group analyst Peter Meyer, who
drove from Ohio to South Dakota this month surveying conditions.
Meyer said investors already were looking ahead to U.S.
Department of Agriculture's May 10 supply report, when the
agency will incorporate outlooks for increased corn sowings with
early planting progress data to determine yield forecasts.
"The (USDA) acres are legit, if not a little bit low," Meyer
said.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus
Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Tom Hogue, Ruth Pitchford, Diane
Craft)