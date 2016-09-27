GRAINS-Soybean, wheat edge higher on short-covering, rains

(Updates U.S. market activity to close)
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, Sept 27 U.S. grain and oilseed futures
were higher on Tuesday, with soybeans rebounding from an
earlier five-month low on support from investor short-covering
ahead of a U.S. Department of Agriculture quarterly stocks
report due on Friday.
Rainfall delayed the U.S. corn and soybean harvests, while
heavy precipitation could curb wheat output in Australia and
reduce grain quality in Canada.
However, global supplies of cereal grains and edible
oilseeds were abundant, likely limiting the upside potential in
prices, traders and analysts said.
Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures posted the
largest gains, with December wheat jumping 2 percent, or 8
cents, to $4.04 per bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat
climbed 8-1/4 cents to $5.02-3/4 per bushel.
"Wheat overall is up on Australian wheat concerns and spring
wheat is up on quality concerns after recent rain events in
Canada," said Adam Knosalla, broker at Frontier Futures.
More showers were predicted later this week in eastern
Australia after near-record rain earlier in September, and the
excess moisture would likely add to crop loss in the part of
country that typically produces high-protein wheat.
U.S. corn and soybean harvests were advancing slightly
slower than average, USDA data showed late on Monday, prompting
some investors to take profits on bearish bets.
CBOT November soybeans finished up 7-1/4 cents to
$9.52-1/2 per bushel, rising sharply from their session low of
$9.34 last reached in April. CBOT December corn was 2-3/4
cents higher at $3.31-3/4 per bushel, recovering from a roughly
two-week low.
Top global soybean importer China likely bought soybeans
near their session lows, ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst
Charlie Sernatinger said in a note to clients. USDA earlier on
Tuesday said China bought 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans within
the past 24 hours.
"Under the lows, the market ran head-on into big - and I
mean big - Chinese pricing," Sernatinger said of soybeans.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected USDA on Friday to report
U.S. stockpiles of wheat, corn and soybeans as of Sept. 1 above
levels at the same time in 2015.
Rich Feltes, vice president for research at R.J. O'Brien,
said early yield results for U.S. soybeans have been impressive.
"On a national basis we are seeing ... very few (anecdotal
harvest) yields that are below USDA's number, at 50-plus
(bushels per acre)," Feltes said.
