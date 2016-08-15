GRAINS-Soybeans, corn recover from losses after forecasts for record harvests

MANILA Aug 15 U.S. corn and soybean futures
edged higher on Monday after steep losses in the previous
session after the U.S. Department of Agriculture projected
record harvests, with weaker prices spurring bargain buyers.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade was up 0.5 percent at $3.34-3/4 a bushel by 0135
GMT. The contract touched $3.22-1/2 on Friday, its lowest since
October 2014.
* Chicago soybeans rose 1.2 percent to $9.93-1/2 per
bushel. It fell as much as 2.2 percent to $9.62-1/2 on Friday.
* In its monthly outlook, the USDA on Friday pegged the corn
crop at 15.153 billion bushels, based on an average yield of
175.1 bushels per acre, while the soybean harvest was seen at
4.060 billion bushels, with yields expected to average 48.9
bushels per acre. Both topped the high end of market
expectations.
* Good weather for crop development during July across broad
swaths of the U.S. Midwest, the key growing area for corn and
soybeans, allowed crops to mature with relatively little stress.
* Corn recovered to close firmer on Friday, which some
analysts attribute to firm demand for the grain as animal feed
going forward.
* "Global feed demand is growing strongly, so perhaps the
market is realising that the scale of supply required for
'comfort' will also need to be higher," Commonwealth Bank of
Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note.
* Chicago wheat climbed 0.5 percent to $4.24-1/2 per
bushel.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Aug
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Aug
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)