GRAINS-US wheat to multi-year lows on strong dollar, crop ratings

* U.S. wheat ratings better than year-ago in key states
* CBOT May soy dips to lowest level since Jan. 6
* CBOT May corn hits lowest since Jan. 12
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, March 1 U.S. wheat futures fell to
multi-year lows on Tuesday, pressured by strength in the dollar
and better crop conditions than last year in the Plains,
analysts said.
Soybean and corn futures were also mostly down, with the
most-active May contracts in both markets falling to multi-week
lows.
At the Chicago Board of Trade as of 1:11 p.m. CST (1911
GMT), May wheat was down 7-1/4 cents at $4.46 per bushel
after dipping to $4.45-1/2, a contract low and the lowest price
for a most-active contract since June 2010.
Fundamentally, global wheat ending stocks for 2015/16 are
projected to reach an all-time high, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture has said, while U.S. wheat exports are forecast at a
44-year low.
A strong dollar has made U.S. grains less attractive to
those holding other currencies. The dollar set a one-month high
against the euro after U.S. manufacturing data appeared to
stabilize in February.
Meanwhile, monthly crop reports released by the USDA late
Monday showed crop condition ratings in Kansas, the top U.S.
winter wheat producer, improved in February. While ratings fell
in several other states, winter wheat was in better shape than a
year ago in Oklahoma and Montana, the No. 3 and 4 winter wheat
states last year.
"Crop conditions are some of the best we've seen in Lord
knows how long. When was the last time you saw a rating for
Oklahoma wheat as high as it is now, even though it did come
down (from last month)?" asked Tom Fritz, a partner with EFG
Group in Chicago.
The USDA rated 68 percent of Oklahoma's winter wheat as good
to excellent at the end of February.
CBOT May soybeans were down 3-1/2 cents at $8.57-1/2
per bushel after touching $8.57, the contract's lowest since
Jan. 6, and May corn was down 1 cent at $3.56 a bushel
after hitting $3.55-3/4, its lowest since Jan. 12.
Commerzbank said in a market update that demand for U.S.
corn looked set to fall short of supply in the coming 2016/17
crop year and the stocks-to-use ratio could climb to its highest
level in 11 years.
"There can be no talk of any risk of tight corn, wheat or
soybean supply. As such, prices will remain low for the
foreseeable future," Commerzbank said.
