GRAINS-U.S. corn and soybeans ease; wheat holds firm

CHICAGO, June 7 U.S. corn and soybean futures
eased on Tuesday on a mild bout of profit-taking after a rally
pushed both commodities to multi-month highs in recent days.
Wheat futures firmed slightly, gaining support from
short-covering and concerns that heavy rains would hinder crop
development in Western Europe.
But traders said the market already reflected expectations
of rising export demand for U.S. supplies of corn and soybeans
due to crop shortfalls in South America.
"We have had a strong run on both corn and soybeans (but)
there is no fresh news to pop markets any more at the moment,"
said Mike Krueger, president of the Money Farm, a grain market
advisory service near Fargo, North Dakota.
The moves in all three commodities were muted as traders
consolidated positions ahead of the U.S. Agriculture
Department's monthly supply and demand report on Friday.
Analysts expect the report to show a trimming of U.S. corn and
soybean ending stocks for the current season.
At 10:27 a.m. CDT (1527 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade July
soybean futures were down 7-1/4 cents at $11.31 a bushel.
CBOT July corn was 2-1/4 cents lower at $4.25, and CBOT
July wheat was 2-1/2 cents higher at $5.10.
The good condition of U.S. crops was hanging over the
market.
In a weekly update released after the market closed on
Monday, the USDA said farmers had nearly completed planting corn
and that 75 percent of the crop was in good-to-excellent
condition, a score that beat market expectations.
Winter wheat ratings fell by one point to 62 percent, but
the relatively good score and drier weather for the U.S. harvest
under way have underlined ample U.S. supplies.
"The crop conditions displayed by USDA yesterday remain
satisfactory," French consultancy Agritel said in a note.
"However, U.S. operators are cautious about the medium term and
are integrating a summer risk premium."
Grain investors are monitoring the potential for a La Nina
weather pattern that could lead to a dry U.S. summer.
The USDA estimated that 72 percent of soybeans crops were in
good or excellent condition.
