ADM buys Israeli grains trader, eyeing new customers

CHICAGO May 8 Archer Daniels Midland Co
, one of the world's largest agricultural merchants, said
on Monday it agreed to buy a controlling stake in an Israeli
grain trader, as it seeks to expand markets to boost profits
that have been hampered by a global oversupply.
Chicago-based ADM plans to close the deal for privately held
Industries Centers in the coming months, pending Israeli
regulatory approval, according to a statement. The purchase will
allow ADM to reach new customers and deliver products more
directly to customers, it said in a statement. Terms were not
disclosed.
ADM and other major traders that move corn, soybeans and
other crops from regions of surplus to areas of tight supply
have struggled to profit from their core grain trading
businesses lately.
With grain busting out of storage bins all around the world
the big grain merchants have fewer opportunities to capitalize
on "dislocation" of supplies, companies say.
Industries Centers, founded in 1993, trades corn byproducts
and other grain products, according to ADM.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)