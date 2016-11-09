Hedge fund closures set to outpace launches in 2016 - Eurekahedge

* At least 566 hedge funds shut in first three quarters
* 518 hedge funds launched over same period
* Data tracker says trend unlikely to reverse into year end
By Tomo Uetake and Maiya Keidan
TOKYO/LONDON, Nov 9 Hedge fund closures globally
are likely to outpace launches this year for the first time in
more than 16 years' of data, a leading market data tracker said
on Wednesday.
This partly reflects rising operational costs and weak
performance which has undermined investor confidence.
High-profile closures in the year to end-September include
Chesapeake Partners and Perry Capital.
The preliminary nine-month roll-call of closures stood at
around 566, compared with just 518 start-ups, Singapore-based
Eurekahedge said, and adding the trend might continue into
year-end.
Satoshi Iwanaga, Chairman of Eurekahedge, told Reuters he
thought the number of new launches in the fourth quarter would
be limited due to the continuing difficult environment.
Preliminary full-year numbers are likely to be available in
February, he said.
If the year does end with net closures, it would mark a
change in fortunes that not even the financial crisis of 2008
managed to trigger. In 2015, by contrast, 877 hedge funds were
newly formed while 833 were liquidated.
"Performance is the main issue that's putting a lot of
pressure on existing hedge funds ... many are below their high
water marks and are struggling to make money and cover costs,"
said Mohammad Hassan, a head analyst at Eurekahedge.
Hedge funds made average gains of 2.91 percent in the year
so far, 1.65 percent in 2015 and 4.88 percent in 2014, data from
Eurekahedge showed.
For those funds that did lose money in 2015, many have yet
to recover those losses in 2016, the so-called 'high-water
mark', over and above which hedge funds can begin accruing a
performance fee on any outperformance, which many rely on to
retain talent.
"The overall feeling for investors is that their existing
mandates have not delivered well, so they are going to hold on
for the moment and see how these funds perform before they start
parking more money into these strategies," Hassan said. "Current
allocation activity in 2016 has been very selective favouring
CTAs (funds which follow market trends using computer
algorithms), multi-strategy and relative value mandates."
Years of easy money policies by central banks around the
world have dampened the market volatility that many hedge funds
thrive on, and although market watchers predict an increase in
the coming months, it came too late for many funds.
At the same time, an increase in the cost of meeting tougher
regulations and pressure on fees from return-conscious investors
have combined to stymie the hopes of some hedge fund hopefuls.
