RPT-Will U.S. rate increase expose emerging markets' 'sucker's rally'?

* 2016 Fed rate hike still on table
* EM has outperformed strongly this year
* EM inflows slowing
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Sept 9 Investors rekindled their love
affair with emerging markets this year, pouring billions of
dollars into their stocks and bonds, but the prospect of the
Federal Reserve raising U.S. interest rates threatens to cool
the relationship once again.
Higher U.S. rates and bond yields tend to make emerging
market assets relatively less attractive and push up the dollar,
inflating the amount of dollar-denominated debt held by emerging
market borrowers.
Recent history suggests the smallest increase - or even a
whiff of an increase - can be unnerving for emerging markets,
where borrowers hold more than $3 trillion of U.S.
currency-based debt and where investors have built up their
exposure recently.
In May 2013, Ben Bernanke, then the Fed chairman, prompted
the so-called "taper tantrum" when he indicated that rates were
about to rise. The subsequent volatility across emerging markets
saw bond yields rise, spreads widen and the MSCI emerging market
equity index slump 15 percent over the next month.
And when it became clear that the Fed would deliver its
first rate hike in a decade last December, emerging markets
again wobbled. The MSCI index fell 20 percent from November to
January.
Futures markets are now tilting towards the Fed moving again
by December, albeit tentatively. Several Fed officials have said
in recent weeks that this is on the cards, although investors
have yet to be fully persuaded.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Tuesday
that he favoured raising rates "sooner rather than later". His
comments were particularly hawkish, considering figures earlier
in the day showed the biggest slowdown in U.S. service sector
growth since 2008.
"The collapse in U.S. real rates is probably the single most
important event of this year for emerging markets," said Bhanu
Baweja, a strategist at UBS, citing one of the main reasons
emerging market assets have performed so well.
"If it's a dovish hike, EM could be seen as a buying
opportunity. But if the Fed indicates a fairly conventional
'normalisation' path for rates and inflation expectations pick
up, there's no doubt EM will take a hit," he added.
BIPOLAR
Several measures of emerging market flows and investment
trends this year tell the same story: a large influx of cash has
turbo-charged equity, fixed income, credit and commodity
markets, reducing bond yields and spreads.
This has been partly down to the steep selloff in EM assets
in the preceding 18 months, which coincided with the dollar's 27
percent surge in 2014 and 2015. That was the greenback's biggest
two-year rally since the mid-1980s.
It's also partly because EM assets offer much higher returns
than developed markets, where yields have never been lower and
are even negative across Japan and much of Europe.
Emerging market portfolio inflows this year are approaching
$80 billion, according to the Institute of International
Finance, around three quarters of which has gone into equities
and a quarter into bonds.
Much of that was in the last three months, making it a
sizzling summer for emerging markets. Developed equity, bond and
currency markets lacked clearer direction.
MSCI EM stocks since 2009: tmsnrt.rs/2c9OizD
EM FX vs dollar this year: link.reuters.com/map94w
EM stocks this year: link.reuters.com/weh36s
EM assets this year: reut.rs/1ZKAaO6
EM stocks vs global stocks: bit.ly/2bStoSB
Figures from Bank of America Merrill Lynch show
record-breaking inflows into emerging market equity mutual funds
of almost $24 billion over the last 10 weeks.
Similarly, emerging market debt funds have attracted the
biggest ever inflows over the past 10 weeks, according to BAML.
Those flows may be poised to reverse.
"EM is a bipolar asset class - you either love it or you
hate it, and you can love it and hate it in the same year," said
Timothy Ash, managing director and senior CEEMEA desk strategist
at Nomura.
HSBC's asset allocation team last week slashed emerging
market debt's share of its global portfolio by 17 percent
percentage points to just 4 percent, and the EM equity holdings,
too.
Not everyone agrees that emerging markets are so vulnerable.
Alexis De Mones, head of fixed income at Ashmore, believes they
are far more resilient to rising U.S. rates now than they were
at the time of the 'taper tantrum'.
As De Mones points out, the average EM current account
deficit then was 2.1 percent of economic output, meaning the
countries were on average net debtors. Today, EM national
accounts are broadly in balance, making these countries "much
more resilient" to higher dollar borrowing costs.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever, Karin Strohecker and Mike Dolan;
Graphics by Jamie McGeever and Marc Jones; Editing by Larry
King)