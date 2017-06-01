Pimco dials down risk as global economy, policy risks pick up

| LONDON, June 1
LONDON, June 1 The limited ability of central
banks to counter a slowdown in global growth and the rising
likelihood of a U.S. recession are among the risks that warrant
a more cautious approach to investing in the coming years, U.S.
money manager Pimco said on Thursday.
The global economic and monetary policy environment still
remains conducive to investors seeking the relatively high
returns from risky assets like stocks and emerging market
currencies, but high valuations and tight spreads warrant a
greater degree of caution.
"Valuations look fair, and in some cases rich. The bottom
line is we will have a focus on capital preservation ... and
it's time to be cautious in terms of our portfolio positioning.
Having a little less risk in our portfolios makes sense," said
Andrew Balls, chief investment officer, global fixed income.
"We expect a lower return environment on the equity side as
well as fixed income. We won't respond by increasing the overall
credit risk in the portfolios, but rather (look to) relative
value trading," Balls told reporters at a briefing in London.
The U.S. economic expansion is already into its seventh year
so the chance of recession soon is growing. Balls put that at
around 70 percent, adding that even though the Federal Reserve
is normalizing policy it might still be hamstrung when the
slowdown comes.
The euro zone is a few years behind the United States and is
experiencing a relatively strong economic rebound. But the
European Central Bank is still some way off raising rates or
withdrawing stimulus, making it even less able to counter a
downturn.
Balls said one area he and his colleagues are wary of is
Italy. A 10-year yield of 2.20 percent currently is nowhere near
enough of a return given the country's political risks, lack of
growth and high debt levels, he said.
Risks around U.S. foreign and trade policy, a negative
reaction to central banks withdrawing stimulus and a "hard
landing" in China are also potential catalysts for a broader
market downturn, Pimco said.
"We don't take a negative view on risk assets per se, but we
don't want to get ourselves too over exposed to risk assets
having been through a very good run," said Mike Amey, Pimco's
Managing Director and Head of Sterling Portfolios.
Pimco said certain emerging currency and fixed income
markets like Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia and India are still
attractive.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Toby Chopra)