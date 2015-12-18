GLOBAL LNG-February prices dip as Pakistan nears 120 cargo award

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, dollar slip as Trump caution outweighs China GDP
MILAN/LONDON Dec 18 Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices eased this week as two companies emerged as the front-runners to supply Pakistan with 120 cargoes between 2016 and 2020.
The price of Asian spot cargoes for February delivery was pegged at between $6.90-$7.00 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), down from around $7.10 per mmBtu last week.
Shell and trading house Gunvor are on course to supply Pakistan with 120 cargoes after both companies submitted the lowest offers in two highly sought after tenders.
Jordan's National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) said its floating LNG import terminal was back working at full capacity after adverse weather disrupted operations earlier this month.
NEPCO declared force majeure on the terminal on Dec. 5 due to strong winds requiring it be moved away from the jetty, a spokeswoman for the company said.
Gas supplies to both Jordan and Egypt were disrupted for a few days before the plant initially resumed operation at half capacity, and then finally full capacity, the spokesperson said.
Nigerian exports of LNG are recovering after a disruption in loadings last week led to reduced flows compared with November averages.
LNG exports in November averaged 20 million tonnes/year (mt) while December is averaging just 16 mt/year, according to one industry source. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan and Sarah McFarlane in London, editing by William Hardy)
