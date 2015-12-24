GLOBAL LNG-Prices steady in subdued market

LONDON/MILAN Dec 24 Asian liquefied natural gas
(LNG) prices were steady this week amid limited trading
activity.
The price of Asian spot cargoes for February delivery was
pegged at $6.90 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), in
line with the previous week.
Traders eyed developments in Nigeria where Eni has
declared force majeure on loadings from the country's LNG export
plant due to pipeline sabotage.
All other suppliers continued to ship, although traders said
the pace of loadings had slowed.
"There's a slight backlog of vessels, they're not loading as
quickly as they normally would," said a trader.
"There's obviously not enough LNG to bring ships in quickly
or as per scheduled."
Nigeria LNG's export plant at Bonny Island can produce 22
million metric tonnes of liquefied gas a year and has long-term
supply contracts with buyers in Italy, Spain, Turkey, Portugal
and France. It also sells on the spot market.
On the demand side, Egypt, one of this year's brightest
spots for LNG imports, is facing difficulty meeting payments due
to its foreign currency crisis.
Sources said that Egypt has asked oil and LNG suppliers to
extend payment terms to 90 days after delivery.
Traders said that Italy's offshore terminal at Livorno, OLT
Toscana, picked DufEnergy Trading to supply a cargo earlier this
month following a recent tender to secure a delivery intended to
cover occasional spikes in Italian gas demand.
Rival trading companies Koch Supply & Trading, Gunvor and
Econgas participated in the tender, sources said.
Swiss trading house Trafigura delivered the cargo to
DufEnergy at the OLT terminal, sources added.
In Australia, AGL Energy has agreed to sell gas to
Santos Ltd and its partners in the first long term sale
to the Gladstone LNG project, while Chevron Corp will
sell up to 1 million tonnes a year from its Gorgon project to
China Huadian Green Energy Co over 10 years starting in 2020.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane in London and Oleg Vukmanovic in
Milan, Editing by Mark Potter)