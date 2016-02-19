GLOBAL LNG-Extends losses on weak demand, heavy supply outlook

* Cheniere's first cargo to ship late Feb/March

* Deals stall as lower prices anticipated

By Sarah McFarlane

LONDON, Feb 19 Asian spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) continued to slide this week, as weak demand gave little support, with more supply on the horizon.

LNG prices for April delivery in Asia eased to $4.80 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), down 10 cents from the previous week, erasing gains made after disruptions to Russian exports earlier this month.

Traders said Russia's Sakhalin project was on track to resume exporting regular volumes in March.

At the same time, exports from new projects in Australia and the United States are expected to add to the glut in global supply, keeping downward pressure on prices and making buyers reluctant to purchase beyond their immediate needs.

"It's just going to come off ... We haven't even seen the volumes from the U.S. and Australia come yet," said one trader.

Earlier on Friday U.S. company Cheniere Energy reiterated that the commissioning cargo from its Sabine Pass terminal on the Gulf Coast was expected to be shipped late February, or March.

There were limited trading opportunities in the Atlantic Basin, particularly for reloads, as prices were converging with the Asian market.

"Reloads don't work that well in the Atlantic at the moment so it's relatively quiet in terms of deals being done ... there's a lack of price difference," a ship broker said.

On the demand side, the market was knocked by developments including delays to long-term supply deals and the cancellation of a buy tender.

Top Thai energy firm PTT Pcl is looking to delay its plans for long-term LNG purchases from Royal Dutch Shell and BP given the availability of cheaper spot supplies.

Meanwhile Pakistan scrapped a five-cargo tender for March/April delivery after closing a 15-year deal to import up to 3.75 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas a year from Qatar starting in March.

It was not clear whether Taiwan's CPC awarded its tender to buy 60 cargoes over five years, with traders saying discussions were ongoing.

Results for a Gail India tender for two cargoes for March delivery and one for April are expected later this month, traders said.

Argentina was expected to tender in the coming months for supply although traders said the exact timing was unclear.

"There's some talk about them tendering, they need to fill up some volumes but I think they'll wait a bit. They'll take their time," said a trader. (Editing by David Evans)