GLOBAL LNG-Prices rise as new demand emerges, Gorgon fixes July exports

MILAN, June 27 Asian spot liquefied natural gas
(LNG) prices for August delivery rose on the back of fresh signs
of demand from Taiwan and Mexico, while Australia's Gorgon
export plant expects to ship five cargoes next month.
Prices for August rose to $5.30 per million British thermal
units (mmBtu), compared with $5.05 per mmBtu last week.
British gas prices trading at the National Balancing Point
hub saw an extremely volatile week following the surprise
closure of a large UK storage facility and the Dutch government
moving to curb output at a major gas field.
On Friday, UK gas prices rose again as the pound tumbled
against the euro after Britain voted to leave the European
Union.
The impact of currency fluctuations on dollar-denominated
LNG deliveries to Europe is still too early to tell.
In terms of demand, Taiwan sought supply for August delivery
and Mexico's state-run CFE also had provisional demand for up to
five cargoes further out, trade sources said.
India's Fertiliser and Chemicals Travancore Ltd
(FACT) issued a tender on Friday to import around three
cargoes over the year to August 2017.
In Australia, Chevron's newly-built Gorgon export
facility expects to ship five cargoes after resuming production
following a lengthy shutdown that began in April.
The first export will be on July 1 aboard the Marib Spirit
tanker, following by four more cargoes shipping on July 9, 16,
19 and 28, according to a notice on the Chevron Australia
website.
