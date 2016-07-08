GLOBAL LNG-Prices poised to firm as new buy tender and outages bite

* Output from Angola and Gorgon uncertain
* New demand from Argentina, India and possibly Egypt
MILAN, July 8 Asian prices for liquefied natural
gas (LNG) were set to rise next week on strong prompt demand
from Argentina and India as well as potentially lengthier supply
disruptions in Australia and Angola.
However, this week Asian spot LNG prices LNG-AS traded
lower at $5.25 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), down
25 cents since last week.
More supply in Asia helped lower prices following a streak
of gains recently, but uncertainty over when Chevron Corp's
newly-built Gorgon LNG export plant will resume clouded
outlooks.
Last week Chevron suspended production at Gorgon due to a
gas leak and said operations would resume a week later, although
it is not clear if that is still the case.
A shipping schedule released before the leak showed Gorgon
would export on July 9 using the Asia Excellence tanker, which
is anchored nearby, shipping data shows.
Supply from the Chevron-led Angola project also seems to
have slowed compared with an initial burst of cargoes after the
plant restarted in June following a two-year rebuild.
A tender for a fourth Angolan cargo was cancelled last week,
and has not been relaunched yet, prompting speculation about
operational issues.
In terms of demand, Argentina launched a major buy tender
for 10 LNG cargoes, three of which are for the Bahia Blanca
terminal with the remainder for the river terminal at Escobar.
Nine of the cargoes are due for September delivery and one
shipment is for late August, industry sources said.
A tender Egypt is expected to offer for additional supply
may help push prices higher if it materialises next week, they
said.
Indian buyers were also heard to be in the market seeking
supply.
Shell reported a small fire at the construction
site in South Korea for its huge floating Prelude liquefied
natural gas (LNG) project, with work resuming immediately and an
investigation underway.
France's new Dunkirk LNG import terminal received its
inaugural shipment on Friday from the Madrid Spirit tanker,
majority owner EDF said in a statement.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)