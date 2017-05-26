GLOBAL LNG-No new demand, more supply leaves spot price languishing

| LONDON
LONDON May 26 Asian LNG spot prices fell this
week due to a lack of significant new demand from the Middle
East and others as supplies emerged from Papua New Guinea,
Angola, Abu Dhabi and Russia.
Spot prices for July delivery LNG-AS were assessed at
$5.45 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), down 5 cents
from last week.
Demand from Argentina to South Korea and Japan did little to
lift July prices above later months and establish a
backwardation curve, one trader said, instead pointing to
relatively flat prices in Asia's high-demand summer months.
"Demand is not getting weaker but the problem is that all
the demand from the Middle East, places such as Egypt, has been
committed, and there is not much new demand coming to push up
spot prices," a trader said.
But additional supplies from new project start-ups are
around the corner. Test cargoes from Chevron's
Wheatstone project in Australia are due from June or July.
Meanwhile, exports from Train 4 at Cheniere's Sabine
Pass plant are to start in September.
As South Korea gets set to switch off 10 old coal-fired
plants next month, SK E&S is canvassing the market for potential
additional demand in August after already tendering for a July
cargo.
This week, Royal Dutch Shell sold a cargo to Mexico's CFE in
a tender launched on Monday, bids for which were due on Tuesday
- with cargo delivery due on Friday, a trader with knowledge of
the matter said.
Russia's Sakhalin II export facility is widely tipped to
launch a tender next week to sell a July cargo, in addition to
other potential cargoes, traders said.
Angola, meanwhile, launched a tender to sell a cargo loading
on June 23-June 25, with bids due on May 31. Nigeria LNG is
offering three June-loading cargoes.
Argentina is seeking 16 cargoes for delivery across July and
October, while Japan's Nippon Steel seeks three cargoes for
delivery later this year and next year.
(Additional reporting by Mark Tay in Singapore, editing by
Susan Thomas)