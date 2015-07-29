GLP to buy U.S. logistics portfolio for $4.55 billion

SINGAPORE, July 29 Singapore-listed Global
Logistic Properties Ltd (GLP) said it has agreed to
buy a $4.55 billion logistics portfolio in the United States
from Industrial Income Trust, expanding its presence in the
market by 50 percent.
GLP said it would cut its stake to 10 percent in the
portfolio by April 2016, while the remaining 90 percent would be
placed into funds that it manages and marketed to investors.
"Demand from major institutional investors to invest with
GLP in U.S. logistics real estate is strong, with GLP in
negotiations with several new and existing capital partners," it
said in a statement.
The portfolio consists of 58 million square feet of assets
across 20 markets, including Los Angeles, Metro D.C. and
Pennsylvania, and will make GLP the second largest logistics
property owner and operator in the United States, it said.
The company last year teamed up with Singapore's sovereign
wealth fund GIC to buy a U.S. portfolio for $8.1
billion from various companies affiliated with the Blackstone
Group L.P., marking its first foray into the country.
GLP also provides logistics facilities in China, Japan and
Brazil.
