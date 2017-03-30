DEALS-Trump helps make cross-border M&A great again

| March 30
March 30 Cross-border M&A had its strongest
start since 2007, driving first-quarter global volumes up 7
percent, as optimism over U.S. President Donald Trump's economic
agenda buoyed the stock market and the dollar, making foreign
acquisitions cheaper than some U.S. targets.
Many U.S. CEOs are feeling richer and more confident thanks
to a rally in their companies' stock. Yet potential U.S.
acquisition targets often feel they are worth a lot too, while
uncertainty over Trump's tax policies makes planning a merger
more difficult for the companies involved.
To be sure, U.S. M&A was still up 3 percent in the first
quarter. Some acquirers brushed off the political uncertainty,
and often got around disagreements over the cash value of a
company by using their stock as currency to pay for deals.
Nonetheless, a few acquirers chose to cast their net overseas.
The biggest deal since the start of the year was U.S.
healthcare and consumer conglomerate Johnson & Johnson's
$30 billion agreement in January to acquire Swiss biotechnology
firm Actelion Ltd.
Other major cross-border deals were attempted
unsuccessfully. Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant Unilever Plc
snubbed a $143 billion acquisition offer from U.S. food
conglomerate Kraft Heinz Co, while Dutch paint maker
Akzo Nobel NV rejected a sweetened $24 billion bid
from U.S. coatings manufacturer PPG Industries Inc.
Some cross-border M&A even headed in the other direction.
British consumer products company Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
, for example, agreed in February to acquire baby milk
manufacture Mead Johnson Nutrition Company for $17.9
billion.
"We saw an increase in outbound deals from the United States
into Europe, as the outlook on the European economy has
improved. Transactions for European targets are also less
impacted by uncertainty around potential U.S. tax reform," said
Gary Posternack, global head of mergers & acquisitions at
Barclays Plc.
Preliminary Thomson Reuters data show that global M&A
totaled $726.5 million in the first quarter, up 7 percent
year-on-year. Cross-border M&A totaled $323.1 billion
year-to-date, the highest level since 2007, accounting for 45
percent of total M&A activity so far this year.
Acquisitions by U.S. companies abroad reached $114.1 billion
so far in 2017, a triple-digit percentage increase compared with
a year ago, surpassing the year-to-date record set in 2007 of
$97.1 billion. Europe inbound cross-border M&A reached $127.1
billion, topping the year-to-date record of $104.5 billion set
last year.
In the United States, the biggest questions CEOs faced when
considering M&A were around mulled policy reforms that would
affect deductibility of interest expense, corporate tax rates,
overseas cash repatriation, and the potential cross-border
adjustment tax.
"There are a number of people who are saying I want to wait
until this fleshes out a bit, until questions around tax or
certain healthcare policies get reformed over time, it’s harder
to do a deal," said Robin Rankin, co-head of global M&A at
Credit Suisse Group AG.
Nevertheless, most M&A advisers appear optimistic. About 44
percent of dealmakers expected M&A to increase in 2017, an
uptick from just 13 percent a year ago, according to a survey
published this week by financial communications firm Brunswick
Group.
PRICE CONCERNS
After two years of particularly robust M&A activity - 2016
and 2015 saw the biggest and third biggest M&A volumes on
record, respectively - and historically high corporate
valuations, the main impediment to deals is price concerns,
dealmakers said.
With his ruling Republican party divided along ideological
fault lines, it was also not clear what impact Trump's failed
bid to reform the U.S. healthcare system earlier this month
would have on his ability to implement tax proposals.
"While the strategic dialogue is as good as it has been in
quite some time, many assets are richly valued and uncertainty
still exists around tax reform and the regulatory environment,"
said Jack MacDonald, co-head of Global M&A at Bank of America
Corp.
Recovering oil prices boosted energy M&A, which reached
118.4 billion so far in 2017, up 41 percent year-on-year.
Credit markets remained wide open, favoring not just big
corporate deals but also leveraged buyouts. Global private
equity-backed M&A activity totaled $57.5 billion, the strongest
year-to-date period for such deals since 2014, and a 38 percent
increase from a year ago.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch and Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by
Andrew Hay)