UPDATE 1-Global bonds and stocks lashed by policy rethink, talk of turning point

TOKYO/HONG KONG/LONDON, Sept 12 A sudden surge
in government borrowing rates across the world has jarred global
markets, reflecting mounting investor anxiety that central banks
have run out of both tools and ideas to stimulate economies on
their own.
Eight years after the credit bust and banking crash forced
them to flood the world with cheap cash to refloat the global
economy, central bank success in preventing a protracted
recession has been soured by a failure to get growth and
inflation back to pre-crisis levels.
A slow-growth world of flat wages, over-inflated asset
prices and falling projected returns has since become
entrenched, and electoral protests from angry citizens quizzing
the benefits of globalisation and capitalism are rife. Britain's
June vote to leave the European Union is a prime example, but so
is support for populist policies and parties across Europe and
in the U.S presidential election.
Investors sense a rethink of macroeconomic policymaking will
result from the political quakes, and this may put hopes of
ever-easier central bank credit policies on hold while
governments consider possible solutions from adjustments to
spending and taxation.
"There is an injection of uncertainty over whether monetary
policymakers are at a turning point," said Mizuho strategist
Pater Chatwell.
The idea of a policy turning point, fostered by signs of
hesitation at European and Japanese central banks and warnings
by the U.S. Federal Reserve of the need to nudge interest rates
higher for the second time in 12 months, has unnerved financial
markets that have long been priced for many more years of paltry
growth and inflation but relentless central bank support.
Deutsche Bank's annual report on world asset returns last
week said the current constellation of economics, policy and
markets marked an inflection point.
"We're about to see a reshaping of the world order that has
dictated economics, politics, policy and asset prices from
around 1980 to the present day," said the report. "Extrapolation
of the last 35 years could be the most dangerous mistake made by
investors, politicians and central bankers."
According to Deutsche, the common themes over the next 35
years will include: lower real growth, higher inflation, less
international trade, more controlled migration, lower corporate
profits as a share of gross domestic product and negative real
returns in bonds.
QUAKE OR TANTRUM?
In just three days of trading, near record-low, or in some
cases negative, long-term interest rates in Europe, Japan and
the United States rose between a quarter and a third of a
percentage point.
Long-term Japanese bond yields hit their highest levels in
six months on Monday, while equivalents in the United States,
Britain, Germany, France and Italy spiked to some of their
highest levels since the 'Brexit' vote.
With equities increasingly priced to reflect superior yields
versus bonds and drawing investment flows to keep them near
record highs, ructions in the bond market have a ripple effect.
The world's most-watched stock volatility index,
reflecting options taken out on Wall St's S&P500 index of
blue-chip stocks, topped 20 percent for the first time since
late June.
The S&P500 index lost 2.5 percent on Friday -- its
biggest fall in nearly three months -- and futures prices
pointed to a lower start on Monday. Europe's STOXX 600
was down 1.8 percent in a broad-based selloff while Asia bourses
fell more than 2 percent earlier, with Hong Kong sliding
3.4 percent in its biggest one-day drop in 7 months.
"Today has become a bit of a perfect storm for selling,"
said Gavin Parry, Hong Kong-based managing director at brokerage
Parry International Trading Ltd.
One trigger for last week's selloff is hard to pinpoint.
The European Central Bank's policy review last Thursday
failed to hold out any extension of its bond buying programme
after next March. Hawkish comments from Fed officials kept the
outside chance of a rate hike next week on the table when many
had assumed it was on hold until after the U.S. election. And
reports the Bank of Japan was about to take action to steepen
its yield curve fuelled a rethink of Tokyo's policy direction.
All played into the idea that the days of ever-easier
monetary policy may be over shortly after last week's G20 summit
spoke of better use of government fiscal policies where
possible. Euro group finance ministers also discussed various
aspects of collective and national spending on infrastructure
and other projects, while even Germany flagged tax cuts next
year.
END OF UNORTHODOXY
Some investors see the thinking at the Bank of Japan, one of
the earliest adopters of unorthodox monetary policy, as a
bellwether for other central banks. The practical limits Tokyo
faces in buying government bonds and stocks and driving interest
rates into negative territory are seen as a warning for
policymakers and investors alike.
"It's a natural situation when we don't know what central
banks will do," said the chief portfolio manager of a
Tokyo-based fixed-income fund.
BOJ sources have said the central bank is thinking up ways
to steepen the yield curve as a means to reduce short-term costs
for businesses while protecting Japanese banks.
"We have been here before, though markets are increasingly
looking at the probability that central banks may be running out
of ammunition to help the global economy," said Nicholas Yeo,
head of Chinese equities at Aberdeen Asset Management in Hong
Kong.
