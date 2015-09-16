WRAPUP 3-China shares rally; securities regulator under investigation

(Releads with investigation into senior regulator)
* Assistant chairman of securities regulator investigated
* Unclear if probe linked to recent market turmoil
* China shares jump near close on suspected intervention
* Main indexes up almost 5 pct on day
By Pete Sweeney and Donny Kwok
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Sept 16 The assistant
chairman of China's securities regulator is under investigation
for suspected "serious violation of discipline", the country's
graft watchdog said on Wednesday, using the euphemism applied to
corruption.
The watchdog did not give details, and it was not
immediately clear whether the investigation into the official,
Zhang Yujun, was related to recent stock market falls.
Zhang is the first senior official from the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to be investigated amid the market
turmoil. Share prices began to tumble in mid-June, since when
they have lost around 40 percent of their value.
Sources told Reuters last week that the ruling Communist
Party had begun seeking an eventual replacement for the head of
the CSRC, Xiao Gang, who faces internal criticism over his
handling of market volatility.
Wild fluctuations in Chinese equities have unnerved policy
makers in Beijing, who introduced a slew of measures to restore
stability, and also reflect concerns that the world's second
largest economy will miss projected growth of 7 percent this
year.
SOME RESPITE
There was some respite on markets on Wednesday, with Chinese
shares jumping about 5 percent on a flurry of buying just before
the close helping to erase much of the losses earlier this week.
The late rally included shares in CITIC Securities
, China's biggest brokerage, which said late on
Tuesday that some of its senior managers were under police
investigation as part of a probe into possible market
manipulation.
A last-minute spike in trade pulled up China's key equity
indexes, a phenomenon markets generally interpret as government
intervention to push up values before the closing bell.
Beijing has called on its so-called "national team" of
state-linked banks, funds and brokerages to buy up shares.
Regulators have also tightened control over stock exchanges
and currency markets to quell volatility and root out those
behind what they have called "malicious" trading.
In the latest regulatory move, China took aim at the
country's commodity exchanges, spooked that speculators have
shifted from stocks to futures trading in the likes of iron ore
and rubber.
CITIC is a core part of the "national team", but has also
become embroiled in Chinese authorities' probes into whether
market malpractices have contributed to the plunge in stock
prices.
The brokerage said on Tuesday that three company officials,
including its general manager, Cheng Boming, were being
investigated for alleged insider trading and leaking
information.
Cheng is one of the most senior financial executives known
to have been caught up in the probes so far. He forms part of
the seven-member executive committee overseeing China's flagship
investment bank, the country's largest broker by market
capitalisation.
State media have previously reported that four senior CITIC
executives confessed to insider dealing in August.
Apart from confirming that Cheng and two other
officials were being investigated, CITIC has declined to
comment.
SMALL-CAP BOUNCE
CITIC has spent the past three years trying to boost its
overseas presence and expand into asset management and complex
derivatives. In 2012 it paid $1.3 billion for the Asia-focused
brokerage CLSA and has also established brokerage units in
several overseas markets including the United States.
The brokerage booked a net profit of 11.3 billion yuan
($1.77 billion) in 2014 with revenues of 39.5 billion.
CITIC's Hong Kong-listed shares dropped more than 4 percent
in early trading on Wednesday, but reduced those losses to close
0.7 percent lower. Its Shanghai-listed shares jumped 6.95
percent higher.
More broadly, Chinese stocks on Wednesday enjoyed their
biggest single-day percentage gain since Aug. 27.
The benchmark CSI300 index of the biggest listed
stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen finished up 4.98 percent while
the Shanghai Composite Index rose 4.91 percent. In Hong
Kong, the Hang Seng closed up 2.38 percent.
The jump comes after stocks fell 6 percent over Monday and
Tuesday, raising fears that a significant slide was on the
cards.
Small-cap stocks, which took the brunt of the selling at the
start of the week, posted the day's biggest gains, with the
CSI300 IT Index up more than 9 percent. More than
1,000 stocks ended at the 10-percent limit-up threshold.
Traded volumes remained relatively light, though, with many
investors opting to stay on the sidelines given persistent
concerns about China's economy and the possibility of an
interest rate hike in the United States.
($1=6.3696 yuan)
(Additional reporting by Engen Tham; Writing by Rachel
Armstrong and Mike Collett-White; Editing by Neil Fullick and
Ian Geoghegan)