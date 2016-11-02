MSCI-Asia Ex-Japan index slips 1.2 percent

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
TOKYO Nov 2 MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan extended earlier losses and skidded 1.2 percent on Wednesday, on jitters about next week's contentious U.S. presidential election.
Investors grew more risk averse as the latest polls showed Republican Donald Trump gaining ground after the FBI said it was probing newly-found emails related to Democrat Hillary Clinton's use of a private server. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.