Investors dump stocks at fastest rate since Aug. 2011 - BAML

| LONDON
LONDON May 13 Investors continued to pull cash
out of global equity funds in the latest week, bringing outflows
over the last five weeks to the highest level in almost five
years, a report from Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on
Friday.
The exodus from European equity funds was even more dramatic
as investors chalked up the 14th week of redemptions in a row,
the longest run of outflows since February 2008.
Financial markets have been volatile this year as growth in
both developed and emerging economies has remained uneven, and
doubts have grown about the ability of policymakers to underpin
activity.
The 'risk off' sentiment hitting stocks was mirrored by
strong demand for bonds, cash and precious metals, all of which
saw chunky inflows in the week ending May 11, the BAML data
showed.
Global equity funds posted a net outflow of $7.4 billion,
bringing the total outflow over the past five weeks to $44
billion. That's the largest outflow since August 2011, BAML
said.
A net $3.9 billion left European equity funds, while
emerging market equity funds posted an outflow of $2.3 billion,
the largest in four months.
Fixed income funds drew in a net $3.5 billion, marking the
10th inflow out of the past 11 weeks.
Notably, however, investors opted for higher-yielding safe
havens, pouring $3.2 billion into investment grade bonds but
pulling $1.5 billion out of high yield 'junk' bond funds and
$900 million out of low-yielding government bonds.
Money market funds attracted a net $10.9 billion, the
largest inflow in 13 weeks, while precious metals drew in $1
billion, the 17th inflow out of the past 18 weeks, BAML said.
So far this year stocks have returned a mere 1 percent, well
short of bonds (7 percent) and commodities (11 percent). The
U.S. dollar has lost 5 percent year-to-date, BAML said.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by xxxxxxxxx)