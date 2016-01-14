ECB, BoJ stimulus spurred record equity fund inflows in 2015, EPFR says

LONDON Jan 14 Massive stimulus programmes by
the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan caused record
amounts of money to flow into global equity funds last year,
according to fund tracker EPFR Global.
Global equity funds, the largest group among diversified
developed markets equity funds, gained more than $133 billion,
breaking the record for full-year inflows set in 2013. But funds
excluding the United States took in over $140 billion in 2015,
while fully global funds saw their biggest outflow since 2012.
Inflows were $134.5 billion at separated European funds and
$57.8 billion at Japanese funds. Global emerging market equity
funds saw record outflows of almost $26 billion over the year.
U.S. funds saw redemptions close to $170 billion, also a record.
Uncertainty about the effect of higher U.S. interest rates
on riskier fixed-income classes also led to back-to-back
quarterly outflows from bond funds for the first time since the
end of 2013, according to EPFR Global.
For the year, global bond funds saw almost $24 billion of
outflows. Emerging market bond funds lost $32.6 billion, of
which $13.6 billion came out of hard-currency funds and $12.6
billion from local currency equivalents.
Tumbling commodity prices, ratings downgrades and concern
over the health of China's economy, along with the anticipation
of the first increase in U.S. interest rates in almost a decade,
hit emerging markets equity funds. They carried a nine-week
outflow streak into the new year.
The build-up to December's Federal Reserve rate increase
proved worse than the reality for emerging market equity funds -
redemptions moderated in the final two weeks of the year, EPFR
said. However, outflows soon picked up again as worries over
China's economic health recurred, the report said.
Preliminary data showed a record $17.7 billion in outflows
from China equity funds in 2015, the report said.
